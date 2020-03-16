Packers signing LB Christian Kirksey to $16M contract

Christian Kirksey's early jump on free agency paid off.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday morning that the linebacker is signing a two-year, $16 million deal with the Green Bay Packers, per his agents.

Kirksey, who was cut by the Cleveland Browns last week, visited the Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills and Packers.

In Green Bay, the 27-year-old linebacker will reunite defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who was Kirksey's head coach his first two seasons in Cleveland.

A solid tackler, who compiled 286 total tackles in 2016 and 2017, Kirksey will help bolster a Packers linebackers' unit that was a key position in need of upgrading for the club heading into free agency.

Health will be the biggest factor for Kirksey after he played just nine games the past two years due to injury. Given the health risk and need at the position, the signing isn't likely the last linebacker move for Green Bay this offseason.