Ereck Flowers, Dolphins agree to 3-year, $30M deal

It took a long, tumultuous road to get there, but Ereck Flowers is headed home.

Flowers has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The contract includes $19.95 million in fully guaranteed money, Rapoport added.

Flowers' signing is rather remarkable. After he was a first-round bust as a tackle with the Giants, Flowers made his way to Washington where he moved inside to guard, spent a season learning under seasoned offensive line coach Bill Callahan and played well. Now, he's guaranteed nearly $20 million when his professional football career was in doubt a year ago.

It's not the first time a tackle has struggled, switched to guard and found success, but considering where Flowers was early in the 2018 season, it would've been considered preposterous for any team to pay him $10 million per season. The value of hard work and proper guidance cannot be denied, though, and is evident in this development. Now, the former Miami Hurricane returns to South Florida to suit up for the Dolphins.