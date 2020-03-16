Chiefs plan to pick up contract option for RB Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs are hanging on to top running back Damien Williams.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that K.C. plans to pick up the contract option for Williams, per a source informed of the decision.

The option will earn Williams $2.3 million in 2020.

It was a no-brainer move from the Chiefs. Williams was Kansas City's top back the past two seasons when healthy. In 11 regular-season games, he generated 498 yards on 111 attempts (4.5 YPA) with five rushing TDs and added 30 catches for 213 receiving yards and two more scores.

Williams could have been named Super Bowl MVP for his play in the Lombardi-winning game, earning 104 rushing yards, including a game-icing 38-yard TD, and added another four catches for 29 yards and a score.

The former Miami Dolphins' back has found a home in Andy Reid's offense, owning the ability to be a threat in the run and passing game.

With the Chiefs set to move on from LeSean McCoy, K.C. will plow forward with Williams and 2019 rookie Darwin Thompson as its lead backs 2020. The team could snag another cheap option later in the draft or a veteran in free agency when the market dries up to add depth.

Williams' dual-threat ability, combined with a completely manageable contract figure, makes the Chiefs' decision to pick up the option year one of the easiest decisions K.C. will likely make this week.