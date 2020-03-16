Falcons releasing RB Devonta Freeman, two others

Devonta Freeman's five year extension won't make it to year three.

A little over a month after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Falcons were considering parting ways with Freeman, Atlanta did just that Monday, releasing the running back, Rapoport reported.

The move comes on a day in which Atlanta also released cornerback Desmond Trufant, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, and offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo, as the team announced. The combination of cuts saves the cap space-strapped Falcons $11.6 million in 2020.

Freeman's contract was made for a parting of ways after the first two of its five total seasons, with Freeman's cap hit rising and his dead cap hit falling in 2020. Freeman's production fell dramatically to 3.6 yards per carry and just two touchdowns in 2019, a season after he was only able to play in two games, further expediting his release. He'll enter a promising free-agent class at the position, but at 28 years old can't command nearly the amount of money he did when he signed his five-year extension back in 2017.