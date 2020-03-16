Bengals use franchise tag on star wideout A.J. Green

The Cincinnati Bengals made the expected move regarding star receiver A.J. Green.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Bengals informed Green they are placing the franchise tag on him, per a source informed of the decision. The team later confirmed the news.

Using the one-year tag on the 31-year-old was the logical move for the Bengals. Green missed the entire 2019 campaign due to an ankle injury. He also missed seven games in 2018.

With Cincy expected to use the No. 1 overall pick on a rookie quarterback (likely Joe Burrow), keeping Green alongside Tyler Boyd would provide the young signal-caller needed weaponry early in his career.

A long-term deal for Green seemed a longshot at this point given his injury history. It's still possible that Green could request a trade even after the franchise tag is applied in an attempt to force his way out of Cincy. The veteran could also sit out offseason workouts in an effort to secure a potential long-term contract.

Sides have until July 15 to work on a multi-year deal or Green will play on the one-year tender, which is expected to be worth around $18 million in 2020.

The Bengals also extended tender offers to tight end Cethan Carter, guard Alex Redmond, defensive tackle Josh Tupou and safety Brandon Wilson.