Titans place franchise tag on RB Derrick Henry

The NFL's rushing champ is staying home.

The Tennessee Titans have placed the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the news.

This one was easy to see coming. Henry led the league in rushing yards in 2019, then followed that by leading all postseason rushers, too, carrying the ball 83 times for 446 yards and two touchdowns and powering the Titans to two upset playoff wins. As Henry went, so did the Titans down the stretch, proving his great value to the team moving forward.

A day after the Titans kept quarterback Ryan Tannehill on a four-year $118 million deal, the Titans are locking up the player he turned to hand the ball to plenty. With running back proving to be a fickle position for long-term deals (cases in point: David Johnson, Todd Gurley), the Titans are buying themselves another year of evaluation and long-term planning while also handsomely compensating Henry for one season.