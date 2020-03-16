Vikings use franchise tag to keep Anthony Harris

Anthony Harris didn't become a well-known player across the NFL until the 2019 season. Appropriately, the Vikings didn't retain control of him until the final moments before the negotiating window opened.

Minnesota placed the franchise tag on Harris just before noon ET Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Harris broke out in 2019, recording 60 tackles, 11 passes defended and six interceptions (including one pick-six) in 14 games. The 28-year-old teamed with Harrison Smith to become one of the more formidable safety tandems in the NFL and helped the Vikings to the NFC Divisional Round.

Still, a peak at 28 years old is somewhat late, meaning this tag could be more to trade Harris than keep him. Minnesota has other key players approaching free agency in 2020 and 2021 and was working with around $15 million in projected space before agreeing to an extension with Kirk Cousins and placing the tag on Harris. While he's proven at least in the last two seasons he's good enough for the pay, this might end up being a tool used to get value for Harris instead of watching him walk away.