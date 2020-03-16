Falcons trade for TE Hayden Hurst after losing Hooper

With Austin Hooper headed out of town via free agency, the Atlanta Falcons swung a trade for a replacement.

The Falcons acquired tight Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2020 second- and fifth-round selections, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the trade.

The Falcons' second-round pick is No. 55, which came from the Mohamed Sanu trade with New England. Baltimore will flip the fifth-round pick to Jacksonville as a part of the trade for Calais Campbell.

ESPN first reported the deal.

Hurst, a 2018 first-round pick, had yet to bust out in Baltimore, compiling 43 receptions and 512 yards with three TDs the past two seasons. With a deep tight-end group that includes Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle, the Ravens shipped out Hurst for draft picks.

The Falcons needed TE help after Hooper priced himself out of Atlanta, agreeing to a market-setting deal with the Browns on Monday. With a dearth of tight ends on the open market and a shallow group in the draft, Atlanta will spend draft capital taking a shot on Hurst.

Without a starting-caliber TE competition in Atlanta, perhaps steady playing time can coax more production out of Hurst, who turns 27 years old before his third NFL season.