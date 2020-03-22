Track all of Sunday's NFL free agency news

The New Orleans Saints bolstered their defense with another veteran presence Sunday.

Safety DJ Swearinger agreed to return to the franchise after signing a one-year, $1.1 million deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. After signing with the team last December, Swearinger, 28, appeared in the season finale against the Panthers.

He also played four games for the Cardinals in 2019 before being released on September 30 and joining the Raiders in November where he played another four-game stretch.

In those combined nine games, Swearinger made seven starts and recorded 49 tackles and three passes defended. He played at least 33 defensive snaps in each contest.

The Saints are Swearinger's seventh team since being drafted in the second round out of South Carolina in 2013.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Sunday:

» The New York Jets have agreed to terms with former Colts cornerback Pierre Desir on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.

» With the signing of Tom Brady, the Jameis Winston era in Tampa Bay seemed all but done. A day after he said goodbye to the Buccaneers, the organization returned the favor. All signs point to the former No. 1 overall pick being on a new team ahead of the 2020 season.

» Cornerback Bryce Callahan agreed to a restructured contract with the Denver Broncos, freeing up $1.8 million in cap space this year, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He added that Callahan is now due $5M in 2020 and can make another $2M in playtime incentives. Callahan missed 2019 because of injuries.

» The Las Vegas Raiders are giving veteran tight end Jason Witten a one-year, $4 million deal that includes $3.5M fully guaranteed and a max of $4.75M with playtime incentives, according to Pelissero.

The Raiders also gave defensive tackle Maliek Collins a one-year deal worth $6M with $5.75M fully guaranteed, per Pelissero.

» Defensive end Vic Beasley received a one-year, $9.5M fully guaranteed deal from the Tennessee Titans, Pelissero reported. He added that Beasley can earn up to $2.5M more with sacks.

» The Chicago Bears signed former Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas to a one-year deal worth $1 million, per Rapoport.

Tight end Jimmy Graham's deal with Chicago includes a no-trade clause, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Graham inked a two-year, $16 million contract on March 16.

» Quarterback Philip Rivers' one-year, $25 million deal with Colts is fully guaranteed, Pelissero reported.

» The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing their best special teamer safety Chris Banjo, a source tells Pelissero.

The Cardinals also announced the re-signing of quarterback Brett Hundley on a one-year deal.