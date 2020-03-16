Giants place franchise tag on Leonard Williams

The New York Giants will keep Leonard Williams around for at least one more year.
The team will use the franchise tag on the defensive lineman, the Giants announced Monday.
ESPN first reported the news
The news comes a week after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported sides weren't close on a contract extension.
After trading a third and a conditional 2021 fifth-rounder to the New York Jets for a player who was on an expiring contract, Big Blue general manager Dave Gettleman repeatedly defended his decision. Monday's move to franchise tag Williams doubles down once again.
In the eight-game look-see with the Giants, Williams earned 26 tackles, half a sack and two passes defended.
Throughout his career, the former first-round pick hasn't produced massive figures as an interior defender but was still expected to have a hefty market if he reached free agency. The Giants will pay big bucks to see if a full year of Williams wearing blue can change the dynamics.
Sides have until July 15 to attempt to work out a long-term deal.