Bears signing Robert Quinn to 5-year, $70M deal

Robert Quinn is moving north and cashing in.

The edge rusher is signing a five-year, $70 million deal with the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The contract includes $30 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport and Pelissero added.

Quinn's stock rose thanks to an offseason trade to the Cowboys that elevated his exposure, moving him from the abyss of Miami to the national stage of Dallas. He then promptly delivered, recording 11.5 sacks, 34 tackles, three passes defended and two forced fumbles in 14 games in 2019.

His statistics were very good, but the advanced metrics were even better. Quinn recorded the third-best pressure rate and disruption rate in the entire NFL (among those with a minimum of 200 pass-rush snaps) at 14 percent and 17.2 percent, tied for the ninth-fastest sack at 2.67 sacks and flourished opposite Demarcus Lawrence. He proved the Cowboys right in trading for him, even if it was only for a 14-game rental.

Chicago is also planning to release former first-round pick Leonard Floyd in a related move, Rapoport reported, cutting him loose before his fifth professional season. Floyd hasn't topped seven sacks in a season since his rookie campaign, but has been consistently available, appearing in all 16 games in each of his last two seasons.