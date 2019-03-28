Dallas Cowboys trade for Dolphins DE Robert Quinn

The Dallas Cowboys added a much-needed pass rusher to the mix.

The Cowboys announced they have acquired defensive end Robert Quinn from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round pick.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the deal. Quinn signed a new one-year deal worth $9.2 million with Dallas, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, according to a source. Quinn can earn a maximum of $10 million if he records seven sacks, per Pelissero.

The veteran pass rusher provides immediate insurance in the event of a long stalemate with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, whom the Cowboys designated as a franchise player. While there are ongoing talks with Lawrence ahead of the July 15 deadline, there are no guarantees Lawrence will sign the tender in the absence of a long-term deal.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Thursday that Quinn's acquisition won't affect their pursuit of extending Lawrence.

"No, we're motivated to get this deal done with DeMarcus Lawrence," Jones told the team's website. "He's obviously a guy who's been here, home-grown, who plays the game the way we like to see the game played. Obviously, he's learned under (defensive coordinator) Rod (Marinelli) and he plays the way Rod would like to see a defensive lineman play. He'll come off that left side, and Robert Quinn coming off the right with Randy (Gregory) and mixing a few of them down inside is nothing but a positive for us."

The Cowboys are also dealing with defensive end Gregory's indefinite suspension.

The 6-foot-4, 257-pound Quinn's presence softens the blow of Gregory's absence, and he is a proven commodity with nine seasons under his belt.

Quinn, who turns 29 on May 18, entered the league as the 14th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft with the then-St. Louis Rams. He spent seven seasons with the Rams, including two seasons in Los Angeles, before the Rams traded him to the Dolphins in March 2018.

While with the Rams, Quinn earned All-Pro honors in 2013 and was named to two straight Pro Bowls (2013-14).

On his career, Quinn has appeared in 111 games with 92 starts, totaling 256 tackles, 69 sacks, 123 quarterback hits and 23 forced fumbles.

Quinn's best statistical season came in 2013 when he established career-high marks in sacks (19), quarterback hits (34), tackles (57), tackles for loss (23) and forced fumbles (7).