Cowboys DE Randy Gregory suspended indefinitely

Randy Gregory has been suspended again.

The embattled Dallas Cowboys defensive end was suspended indefinitely Tuesday for violating the league's substance abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

This is Gregory's fourth suspension since being selected by Dallas in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Gregory was cleared and reinstated in July 2018 following a year-long suspension in 2017. He was also banned twice for 14 total games in 2016 for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

The 26-year-old was entering the final year of his rookie deal. In his first full season as a pro in 2018, Gregory played in 14 games, recording six sacks and 25 tackles.

In four years in the league, Gregory has been suspended for more games (30) than he's played (28).

Gregory's ban comes amid Dallas' ongoing contract negotiations with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who played across from Gregory in 2018 and is considered the top free agent available.