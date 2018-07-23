Cowboys' Randy Gregory fully cleared and reinstated

Randy Gregory is all the way back.

One week after the Cowboys defensive end was conditionally reinstated, Gregory on Monday was fully cleared and reinstated by the league, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Gregory missed all of last season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

The "fully cleared" status means Gregory can participate in practices and games, which wasn't the case under his conditional reinstatement. Rapoport was told the NFL liked the pass-rusher's plan and clinical resources in Dallas.

"I've never been more proud of any individual in my life," Gregory's attorney, Daniel Moskowitz, said in a statement last week. "I'm very excited for Randy and his daughter and the rest of his family."

Gregory has logged just one sack over 14 games during a career largely sideswiped by off-the-field troubles.

A healthy and productive campaign from the 25-year-old would mean plenty for a Cowboys front set to go without David Irving, who will log a four-game ban of his own to open the season.