Titans signing edge rusher Vic Beasley to 1-year deal

Vic Beasley is jumping from the NFC South to the AFC South.

The former first-round edge rusher is signing with the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. ESPN first reported the news.

Beasley will receive a one-year deal worth $9.5 million guaranteed and up to $12 million, Rapoport added.

The eighth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, Beasley was named a first-team All-Pro and voted to a Pro Bowl in 2016, when he logged a league-high 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. In his five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, he amassed 37.5 sacks in 78 games played and 60 starts.

Atlanta, however, chose to not to re-sign the edge rusher ahead of free agency, freeing him up to sign elsewhere.

Beasley will be on a prove-it deal in Tennessee, where he will join a front seven teeming with talent, from Jurrell Casey and Jeffery Simmons on the line to Rashaan Evans and Harold Landry at linebacker.

One half away from a Super Bowl in 2016, Beasley will now spend 2020 with an outfit that came one half away from reaching the big game in 2019.