Cowboys express interest in Emmanuel Sanders

First, it was Deion going from San Francisco to Dallas. Now, it could be Emmanuel's turn to do the same.

The Dallas Cowboys have expressed interest in veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported, per a source informed of the situation.

The interest is mutual, Slater added, and the wideout is already familiar with Dallas, having played college football at Southern Methodist University and spending his offseason training in the metro area.

Sanders most recently made his third career Super Bowl appearance in a mercenary role of sorts with the San Francisco 49ers. After getting shipped from Denver to the Bay Area in the middle of the season, Sanders completed a rare season without a regular-season bye week, going the full distance possible from the Hall of Fame Game to the Super Bowl. His only week off came on Wild Card Weekend, when the 49ers had earned a bye.

Even with the heavy workload, Sanders fit in and almost immediately contributed for the 49ers, catching 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns. His presence in the locker room served as a guiding light for the younger 49ers, and even though many might remember his time as a Niner best for Jimmy Garoppolo's overthrow of him late in Super Bowl LIV, he more than earned the right to be appreciated by the faithful.

The Cowboys-Niners rivalry isn't what it was back when Deion Sanders was switching sides, but it could become that again if Dallas can fulfill its potential in 2020. After losing Randall Cobb in free agency, Sanders could help the Cowboys do just that.