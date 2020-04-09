Chiefs re-sign CB Bashaud Breeland to 1-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are keeping another veteran who aided their Super Bowl run.

Corner Bashaud Breeland is re-signing in K.C. on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky first reported the news.

Breeland started 15 of 16 regular-season games last year in K.C., compiling two INTs, eight passes defended and 48 tackles. The corner also had a big first-half interception of Jimmy Garoppolo in the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

Breeland spent one season in Green Bay after playing his first for years with Washington.

Keeping Breeland is a stellar move for K.C., especially after Kendall Fuller left in free agency. The 28-year-old will pair with Charvarius Ward in the Chiefs' starting backfield. Breeland is a plus run-defender and solid in coverage. He isn't a lock-down defender but played his best in the postseason. Of all corners with at least 100 snaps in the 2019 playoffs, Breeland ranked second overall, third in coverage and first in tackling, by Pro Football Focus.

Retaining the veteran corner lightens the Chiefs need at corner high in the draft and should lessen the reliance on young players in their defense of the Lombardi Trophy.

With an uncertain offseason, in which most of the team workout sessions could get scrapped, Kansas City has retained much of their veteran corps. Re-signing Breeland is just the latest example.

In addition to Breeland, the Chiefs later announced the signing of former Browns tight end Ricky Seals-Jones to an undisclosed deal. Seals-Jones, 24, appeared in 14 games (three starts) last season and contributed 14 catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns.