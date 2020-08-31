Raiders release veteran corner Prince Amukamara

Prince Amukamara's time with the Raiders is over.

The 31-year-old cornerback has been released by Las Vegas, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Amukamara's move to Las Vegas seemed logical for a player north of 30 who might still have something left to contribute to a team in need of a veteran defensive back. He soon found himself in a competition with first-round pick Damon Arnette, who should be expected to start opposite Trayvon Mullen now that Amukamara is no longer in the mix as the Raiders move forward with a younger group that also includes second-year corner Isaiah Johnson.

Amukamara was a bargain in Las Vegas, carrying a cap number below $1 million. Nonetheless, the Raiders will still clear all but $50,000 of his $887,000 cap number, per Over The Cap.

A former first-round pick of the Giants, Amukamara never reached the level of expectation associated with such a high selection while in New York, and became a bit of a mercenary following the expiration of his rookie contract. A single season spent in Jacksonville in 2016 earned Amukamara a one-year trial with the Bears in 2017, which led to a three-year deal to stay in Chicago in 2018.