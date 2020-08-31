Around the NFL

Raiders release veteran corner Prince Amukamara

Published: Aug 31, 2020 at 12:17 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Prince Amukamara's time with the Raiders is over.

The 31-year-old cornerback has been released by Las Vegas, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Amukamara's move to Las Vegas seemed logical for a player north of 30 who might still have something left to contribute to a team in need of a veteran defensive back. He soon found himself in a competition with first-round pick Damon Arnette, who should be expected to start opposite Trayvon Mullen now that Amukamara is no longer in the mix as the Raiders move forward with a younger group that also includes second-year corner Isaiah Johnson.

Amukamara was a bargain in Las Vegas, carrying a cap number below $1 million. Nonetheless, the Raiders will still clear all but $50,000 of his $887,000 cap number, per Over The Cap.

A former first-round pick of the Giants, Amukamara never reached the level of expectation associated with such a high selection while in New York, and became a bit of a mercenary following the expiration of his rookie contract. A single season spent in Jacksonville in 2016 earned Amukamara a one-year trial with the Bears in 2017, which led to a three-year deal to stay in Chicago in 2018.

Over that span of time (2016-2019), Amukamara appeared in 58 games, recording 192 tackles, 35 passes defended and three interceptions. Amukamara logged his best defensive grades of his career during his first two seasons in Chicago -- 73.3 and 81 (including coverage grades of 71.5 and 77.1) -- per Pro Football Focus, before tailing off to the third-worst mark (67.5) in 2019. He was released following the 2019 campaign, leading to his brief stay in Nevada.

Related Content

Aug 26, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) stretches during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
news

Monday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is back at practice after the passing of his mother. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton walks to the field for an NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
news

Patriots QB Cam Newton excused from practice 

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was excused from practice Monday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson leaps over Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard as he carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Seattle.
news

Pete Carroll: Seahawks RB Chris Carson 'looks great' and has 'fresh legs'

Chris Carson missed the end of the 2019 season due to a hip injury but the running back is ready to go now. Coach Pete Carroll said he looks great and has fresh legs.
Jaguars waive RB Leonard Fournette after three seasons
news

Jaguars waive RB Leonard Fournette after three seasons

The Jacksonville Jaguars have decided to move on from Leonard Fournette. The team announced the stunning decision to waive the running back on Monday morning. 
One year later, O'Brien believes Tunsil, Clowney trades were in Texans' best interests
news

One year later, O'Brien believes Tunsil, Clowney trades were in Texans' best interests

It's been one year since the Texans made major trades that saw LT Laremy Tunsil arrive and DE Jadeveon Clowney exit, and coach/GM Bill O'Brien gave his thoughts on the moves with clear hindsight.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor runs a drill during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)
news

Eagles rookie WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder) could miss start of season

Philadelphia's newest receiver will have to wait to make an immediate impact. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Eagles' rookie WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder) will miss a few weeks as the 2020 approaches. 
Washington running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs with the ball during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Rising Washington RB Antonio Gibson: 'I'm going to get it done'

Rookie back Antonio Gibson is getting more reps at practice and plenty with the starters. He knows coach Ron Rivera and his staff, "see something in me." And he's ready to make it count, stating: "You throw me in there and I'm going to get it done."
Philadelphia Eagles Jeffrey Lurie walks the field before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
news

Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie: There's been a 'sea change' in NFL owners working with players on social justice

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie sounded off on several topics Sunday, including the country's handling of COVID-19 and race relations. He believes the league is taking important steps addressing the latter.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James (33) warms up during an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Chargers S Derwin James (meniscus) will miss significant time

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who missed all of the 2019 season, is likely to miss significant time with a meniscus injury he suffered during Sunday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings defeated the Saints in overtime, 26-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

'Special time' for Taysom Hill as he studies QB

When the season starts, Taysom Hill will return to his usual, yet unpredictable, role, but for now he's rejoicing in learning the quarterback position behind future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. 
Jets coach Adam Gase, RB Le'Veon Bell had 'good talk' after disagreement
news

Jets coach Adam Gase, RB Le'Veon Bell had 'good talk' after disagreement

Adam Gase said on Saturday that he's met with running back Le'Veon Bell after a public disagreement over the coach pulling the RB from practice on Wednesday. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL