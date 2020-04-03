Raiders signing DB Damarious Randall to 1-year deal

The Las Vegas Raiders added another veteran to the safety corps.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Raiders are signing Damarious Randall to a one-year contract worth up to $3.25 million, per a source informed of the deal.

ESPN's Josina Anderson first reported the deal.

Randall spent the past two seasons in Cleveland after a 2018 trade from the Green Bay Packers. The 27-year-old safety fell out of favor last season in Cleveland, playing 11 games with the Browns earning 61 tackles and six passes defended. For the first time in his five-year career, Randall did not record an interception.

Owning range and speed, Randall joins a safety crew in Las Vegas that added veteran Jeff Heath to go along with 2019 first-round pick Johnathan Abram, Lamarcus Joyner and Erik Harris.

The contract with Randall comes after a deal with corner Eli Apple fell through.