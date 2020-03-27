Rams re-sign DT Brockers after Ravens deal nixed

Well, that was fast.

Moments after the Baltimore Ravens announced Friday they would not sign Michael Brockers after being unable to come to an agreement on terms of a contract, the defensive lineman is headed back to L.A.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Brockers will be re-signing with the Rams, per the player's agent, Scott Casterline.

A wild twist turns Brockers around after he was headed to Baltimore.

The 29-year-old defensive lineman was expected to sign a three-year, $30 million deal in Baltimore that included $21 million guaranteed. However, a lingering high-ankle sprain from late in the season was flagged in a medical report, and the two sides couldn't agree on how the contract should be altered.

Rapoport noted that the three-year deal in L.A. is worth up to $31.5 million in maximum value, similar to what was on the table in Baltimore.

The scuttled deal in Baltimore is the latest fallout due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. With team offices shut down and players unable to take visits to receive physicals, situations like Brockers' were bound to happen.

The Rams' familiarity with the medical situation could have made it much easier to bridge whatever gap lingered between the Ravens and Brockers.

Brockers spent his entire career with the Rams after becoming a first-round pick in 2012, collecting 23 sacks and 344 tackles in eight seasons. After the deal with Baltimore fell through, he'll continue his career alongside Aaron Donald.