Veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders heading to Saints

From a Super Bowl runner-up to a potential Super Bowl contender goes Emmanuel Sanders.

Sanders is heading to the Saints on a two-year deal worth $16 million, NFL Network's James Palmer reports, per a source.

ESPN first reported the news.

Sanders is on his way to his third team in two seasons as he was traded from the Broncos to the 49ers during the 2019 season and aided San Francisco in its march to a Super Bowl berth.

At 33, Sanders showed he's still got plenty left as he combined for 66 receptions, 869 yards receiving and five touchdowns with the Niners and Broncos.

A three-time 1,000-yard receiver and two-time Pro Bowler who won a Super Bowl with the Broncos, Sanders fills a huge need for the Saints that they've long desired with a No. 2 wideout option opposite record-setting star Michael Thomas.

As quarterback Drew Brees returns to lead an already vaunted Saints offense, New Orleans has found another -- very important -- piece in Sanders.