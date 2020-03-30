Roundup: Colts agree to terms with CB T.J. Carrie

A former seventh-round pick of the Raiders out of Ohio, Carrie has exceeded expectations in his six-year NFL career. He was well-liked in Cleveland and could be a significant help to a Colts secondary that said goodbye to Pierre Desir this offseason and added veteran Xavier Rhodes as well as Carrie in an attempt to fill the void. With general manager Chris Ballard -- a friend of former Browns GM John Dorsey, who signed Carrie in Cleveland in 2018 -- in charge in Indianapolis, it's no surprise they were able to add Carrie to their promising roster.