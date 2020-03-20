Former Pro Bowl S Adrian Phillips signing with Patriots

It's been an eventful and monumental offseason thus far for the Patriots and Chargers.

Another notable move comes with veteran safety Adrian Phillips agreeing to a deal with the Patriots, as the former Pro Bowler tweeted on Friday -- thanking his former team while relaying his excitement at joining his new squad.

Wanted to take a day to celebrate with my wife and fam before I said anything..Thank you @Chargers and an even bigger than you to the fans that supported along the way. @Patriots & #PatsNation Iâm ready to work. Letâs get it â Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) March 20, 2020

Phillips moves on after five years with the Chargers to begin what's been an NFL career thus far showcasing his versatility.

Last year, Phillips missed the majority of the season - seven games with 36 tackles - after his best campaign yet, an All-Pro 2018 showing with career highs of 94 tackles and nine passes defended even though he had just seven starts.

Phillips would seem to be a perfect fit for the Patriots, able to shine on special teams, play free safety or strong safety and add help at linebacker if need be. He played all over for the Chargers and now he's likely to play all over for Bill Belichick's Patriots.