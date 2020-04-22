Colts signing ex-Bears TE Trey Burton to 1-year deal

The Colts continue to add notable pieces to their roster before the NFL draft.

Indianapolis on Wednesday agreed to terms with former Bears tight end Trey Burton, per his agent. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it's a one-year deal for the league minimum. Burton is guaranteed to make $4 million from his Chicago contract regardless.

The move reunites the veteran with Colts coach Frank Reich, who served as the Eagles' offensive coordinator while the pair won a Super Bowl in 2017. Burton was cut by Chicago last week on the heels of an injury-plagued 2019 campaign, which saw him catch just 14 passes for 84 yards and no touchdowns in eight games.

The 28-year-old Burton set career highs with 54 catches, for 569 yards and six touchdowns just two years ago, months after signing a four-year, $32 million deal with the Bears. In Indianapolis, he'll be slotted alongside Jack Doyle, who caught 43 passes last year.