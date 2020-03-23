Panthers trade QB Kyle Allen to Redskins

The Carolina Panthers added one QB and traded another Monday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Panthers are trading quarterback Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins, per a source informed of the situation.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that the Redskins are sending a fifth-round pick in exchange for Allen. That's a decent return for a QB who looked buried on the depth chart.

The trade comes after the Panthers signed XFL standout P.J. Walker.

The Panthers re-signed Allen, who was an exclusive rights free agent, to a one-year deal earlier this month.

The 24-year-old started 12 games in 2019 in place of an injured Cam Newton, completing 62 percent of 489 attempts for 3,322 yards, 6.8 yards per attempt, with 17 touchdowns, 16 interceptions for an 80.0 passer rating, and took 46 sacks in 13 appearances. After a solid start under Allen, the young signal-caller faltered down the stretch as the Panthers' season sunk.

Heading to Washington reunites Allen with Ron Rivera. Allen provides another backup option behind Dwayne Haskins, but shouldn't threaten the second-year quarterback's standing atop the depth chart at this point. At the very least, Rivera now has a quarterback in the building he's familiar with and could start in a pinch.

Trading Allen could save a roster spot for second-year quarterback Will Grier in what looked to be a crowded QB room in Carolina. The Panthers now employ newly signed Teddy Bridgewater, a wild card in Walker and Grier. Carolina is still attempting to trade or will release Newton.