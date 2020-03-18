Chargers expected to sign free-agent CB Chris Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers added to an already stellar secondary with a splash signing.

Corner Chris Harris, one of the top DBs to hit free agency, is signing in L.A., NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the deal. The deal is for two-years and worth $20 million, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per a source.

Harris himself told ESPN's Josina Anderson he's picking the Chargers.

One of the top slot corners in the entire NFL, Harris joins Casey Hayward and Desmond King at corner, and a safety crew that includes Derwin James. That's a ton of talent in one secondary.

In a division with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, they'll need all those defensive backs.

During his nine years with the Denver Broncos, Harris grew into one of the best slot lockdown corners in the NFL, with the ability to shadow quick wideouts. The 30-year-old also owns the ability to play on the outside, but inside is where he shines.

New Chargers cornerback Chris Harris has been among the best slot CB in coverage over the last four seasons.



Harris has allowed just 4 TD when targeted as the nearest defender from slot alignment since 2016. https://t.co/K0BwwXOwII pic.twitter.com/5uNJYyvoNv â Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 18, 2020

It will be interesting to see how the Chargers use their corner trio, as King mostly played from the slot. No one has ever complained about having too many good cover men, however, so it's a good problem for Gus Bradley to deal with down the road.

With Harris in the fold, and the Chargers adding defensive lineman Linval Joseph Wednesday, the L.A. defense, on paper, looks studly early in free agency.

Oh, and Harris will get to play #RevengeGames versus his former team twice a year, which is always fun.