Cowboys bring back TE Blake Jarwin on $24.25M deal

The Dallas Cowboys have got one contract done during the NFL's negotiating window so far.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday that the Cowboys are signing tight end Blake Jarwin to a three-year extension worth up to $24.25 million, per sources informed of the deal. Jarwin gets $9.25 million guaranteed. Dallas later confirmed the deal.

With Jason Witten's future in Dallas up in the air, Dallas sought to pin down Jarwin, a restricted free agent. The Cowboys previously placed a second-round tender on the TE in advance of his new extension.

In three seasons in Dallas, Jarwin caught 58 passes for 672 yards and six TDs. The 25-year-old averaged 8.7 yards per target that past two seasons. After his play-time increased last year, the new contract indicates he's in line for an even bigger role with Mike McCarthy taking over as the Cowboys new coach.