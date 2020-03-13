Patriots, Matthew Slater agree to two-year extension

One of the pillars of the Patriots' dynasty isn't going anywhere.

Special teams maven Matthew Slater agreed to a two-year extension with New England, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

ESPN first reported the news.

The 34-year-old Slater is coming off another All-Pro campaign, his fifth in 12 years with the Patriots. He is currently the team's third-longest tenured player, behind quarterback Tom Brady (20 seasons) and kicker Stephen Gostkowski (14 seasons).

Slater, who's long worked exclusively on special teams, recorded 10 tackles and recovered a fumble this past season en route to making his eighth Pro Bowl team. That broke Steve Tasker's record for most special teams nods.

It also earned the three-time Super Bowl champion a new deal through the 2022 season just before he was set to hit free agency.