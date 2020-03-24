TE Tyler Eifert signing with Jaguars on two-year deal

For seven seasons with the Bengals, tight end Tyler Eifert flashed brilliance and was mired by injuries.

Now he's headed south for a fresh start, as Eifert and the Jaguars have agreed on a two-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Peliserro reported Tuesday.

Taken 21st by the Bengals in the 2013 NFL Draft, Eifert is hoping to be another kind of cat when he ventures to Jacksonville looking to continuing showing the skill he always has, but do so while avoiding injury.

The 2019 season was the only one of his career thus far in which he's played all 16 games, but he saw just four starts and logged 43 catches for 436 yards and three touchdowns.

Previous to 2019, Eifert played in just 14 games over the three-season span of 2016-2018. That came off his most productive statistical season of 2015 when he earned his only Pro Bowl berth with 52 catches for 615 yards and an eye-popping 13 touchdowns in 13 games.

The highlight-filled 2015 campaign came after Eifert's injury woes began with a one-game 2014 year ended by a dislocated elbow.

In 2016, Eifert's year ended on injured reserve with a lingering back injury. The 2017 campaign came to a halt due to a back injury and the next season ended early due to a broken ankle.

Perhaps the warmer climate in Florida will aid Eifert's prospects as he also looks to become a target over the middle for second-year signal-caller Gardner Minshew. Though Eifert's 43 grabs last year were hardly mind-spinning, he gives the Jaguars an option they haven't had as of late. Last season, tight ends James O'Shaughnessy (14 receptions), Geoff Swaim (14), Seth Devalve (12) and Nick O'Leary (nine) combined barely edged past Eifert's total.

In Duval, there will be a new start for Eifert and a new option for Minshew.