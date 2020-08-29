Around the NFL

Saturday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Published: Aug 29, 2020 at 09:32 AM
The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

  • The New York Jets are expected to sign veteran free agent wide receiver Donte Moncrief once he passes COVID-19 protocols, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The former Colts starter spent last season in Carolina and Pittsburgh and is expected to provide depth to the Jets' wide-receiving corps.
  • Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said left tackle Andre Dillard will be placed on IR and miss the rest of the season with a biceps injury. Pederson said Jason Peters, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor and Jack Driscoll are all options to replace Dillard.
  • Former Chiefs and Chargers defensive end Anthony Lanier is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints, a source tells Rapoport.

