Saturday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
- The New York Jets are expected to sign veteran free agent wide receiver Donte Moncrief once he passes COVID-19 protocols, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The former Colts starter spent last season in Carolina and Pittsburgh and is expected to provide depth to the Jets' wide-receiving corps.
- Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said left tackle Andre Dillard will be placed on IR and miss the rest of the season with a biceps injury. Pederson said Jason Peters, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor and Jack Driscoll are all options to replace Dillard.
- Former Chiefs and Chargers defensive end Anthony Lanier is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints, a source tells Rapoport.