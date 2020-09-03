Another star in Tampa: Leonard Fournette signing with Buccaneers 

And the stars continue to descend upon Tampa Bay.
Leonard Fournette won't be traveling far to join his next NFL squad, as the recently released Jaguar is the newest much-ballyhooed Buccaneer.
Fournette, who was waived by Jacksonville on Monday, and Tampa Bay have agreed on a deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday evening. The signing is for one year with a max value of $3.5 million and a $2 million base salary plus incentives based on rushing yards and playing time, Rapoport reported.
In addition, with no off-sets from his Jaguars contract, Fournette can "double dip" if he wins his grievance against Jacksonville and add $4.2 million to the equation, Rapoport added.
The 25-year-old Fournette had at least two other potential suitors, per Rapoport, but staying inside the Sunshine State and looking to shine with a contender after leaving behind a rebuilding franchise appears to have been a no-brainer.
Fournette wasted little time in essentially confirming the transaction.
Led by the signing of six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, stars aplenty have arrived in Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers' offseason kicked off. Joining the existing talent of receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and defensive linemen Shaq Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul have been unretired tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back LeSean McCoy and first-round offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.
And now Fournette.
Bucs coach Bruce Arians previously stated that Ronald Jones would be the team's top running back, but the addition of a two-time 1,000-yard rusher to a franchise that hasn't had a 1,000-yard runner since Doug Martin in 2015 definitely adds a wrinkle to those plans.
Long seen as an avenue in which the Bucs needed to improve, the running back situation in Tampa goes from a question mark to a seemingly crowded room that includes Fournette, Jones, McCoy and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn. One potential problem could be that Fournette dons No. 27 -- just like Jones. But that's for another day. Wednesday was all about what could be with Brady's bunch welcoming another bona fide talent.
Fournette's coming off a career-best 1,152-yard showing in 2019 with the Jags and offers a battering ram to offset Brady's aerial attack. Though his 76 receptions last year lean toward a different narrative, Fournette isn't renowned for his ball-catching ability, but there is now versatility in the RB room that doesn't make it necessary.
The 2017 NFL Draft's No. 4 overall pick goes from one Florida squad to another and one sixth-round quarterback (Gardner Minshew) to another (Brady), but those are about the only trivial similarities to be had.
Two days prior, Fournette was the latest high-profile and homegrown Jaguars standout to be jettisoned from Jacksonville -- a franchise looking to a future beyond 2020.
Now, he's the latest talent to join a star-studded Buccaneers franchise looking to a future that's all about winning right now.
The Buccaneers have long sought a 1,000-yard rusher and they found him on Wednesday. Fournette shortly sought a new home and he found it, with much fanfare and promise for what may come.