Around the NFL

Another star in Tampa: Leonard Fournette signing with Buccaneers 

Published: Sep 02, 2020 at 09:02 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

And the stars continue to descend upon Tampa Bay.

Leonard Fournette won't be traveling far to join his next NFL squad, as the recently released Jaguar is the newest much-ballyhooed Buccaneer.

Fournette, who was waived by Jacksonville on Monday, and Tampa Bay have agreed on a deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday evening. The signing is for one year with a max value of $3.5 million and a $2 million base salary plus incentives based on rushing yards and playing time, Rapoport reported.

In addition, with no off-sets from his Jaguars contract, Fournette can "double dip" if he wins his grievance against Jacksonville and add $4.2 million to the equation, Rapoport added.

The 25-year-old Fournette had at least two other potential suitors, per Rapoport, but staying inside the Sunshine State and looking to shine with a contender after leaving behind a rebuilding franchise appears to have been a no-brainer.

Fournette wasted little time in essentially confirming the transaction.

Led by the signing of six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, stars aplenty have arrived in Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers' offseason kicked off. Joining the existing talent of receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and defensive linemen Shaq Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul have been unretired tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back LeSean McCoy and first-round offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

And now Fournette.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians previously stated that Ronald Jones would be the team's top running back, but the addition of a two-time 1,000-yard rusher to a franchise that hasn't had a 1,000-yard runner since Doug Martin in 2015 definitely adds a wrinkle to those plans.

Long seen as an avenue in which the Bucs needed to improve, the running back situation in Tampa goes from a question mark to a seemingly crowded room that includes Fournette, Jones, McCoy and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn. One potential problem could be that Fournette dons No. 27 -- just like Jones. But that's for another day. Wednesday was all about what could be with Brady's bunch welcoming another bona fide talent.

Fournette's coming off a career-best 1,152-yard showing in 2019 with the Jags and offers a battering ram to offset Brady's aerial attack. Though his 76 receptions last year lean toward a different narrative, Fournette isn't renowned for his ball-catching ability, but there is now versatility in the RB room that doesn't make it necessary.

The 2017 NFL Draft's No. 4 overall pick goes from one Florida squad to another and one sixth-round quarterback (Gardner Minshew) to another (Brady), but those are about the only trivial similarities to be had.

Two days prior, Fournette was the latest high-profile and homegrown Jaguars standout to be jettisoned from Jacksonville -- a franchise looking to a future beyond 2020.

Now, he's the latest talent to join a star-studded Buccaneers franchise looking to a future that's all about winning right now.

The Buccaneers have long sought a 1,000-yard rusher and they found him on Wednesday. Fournette shortly sought a new home and he found it, with much fanfare and promise for what may come.

Related Content

Washington defensive end Chase Young (99), left, head coach Ron Rivera, and quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., (7) arrive for practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Rivera on Dwayne Haskins as QB1: This is the guy I'm supporting 100%

Washington coach Ron Rivera told Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter that he gave Dwayne Haskins all the starting reps at practice weeks ago and he's seen the transformation of the 2019 first-round pick. "It just showed me he wants to be the guy," Rivera said. 
New England Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman (11) and Mohamed Sanu Sr. (14) prepare for field drills during an NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
news

New England Patriots to release WR Mohamed Sanu

In a bit of a surprise, the New England Patriots plan to release wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The cut comes after Sanu played less than a full season with the Pats, who acquired him via trade for a second-round pick. 
Buccaneers among several teams pushing to sign RB Leonard Fournette
news

Buccaneers among several teams pushing to sign RB Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette doesn't figure to be on the free market long. He might not be leaving Florida either. Mike Garafolo reports several teams, including the Buccaneers, are making a push to sign Fournette, who was released by the Jaguars on Monday.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws during the NFL football team's training camp Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
news

Kirk Cousins on COVID comments: 'I didn't say it as clear as I would have liked to'

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins attempted Wednesday to clarify comments made in a podcast interview with Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt earlier this summer that he is not personally concerned by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Saints, NFL Foundation pledge $500K to Hurricane Laura relief
news

Saints, NFL Foundation pledge $500K to Hurricane Laura relief

In the aftermath of Hurricane Laura hitting Louisiana, the New Orleans Saints, the NFL Foundation and the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans pledged a $500,000 donation to provide relief to victims of the most powerful storm to hit the state in more than century. 
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs through drills during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, pool)
news

Saints 'actively negotiating' extension for Alvin Kamara as RB returns to practice

Alvin Kamara's absence, unexcused or not, has come to an end. Kamara returned to Saints practice Wednesday as expected, ending a multi-day absence that followed the RB receiving an epidural shot in his back. 
General view of the interior of Raymond James Stadium from field level before an NFL regular season football game against the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. The Texans won, 23-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Buccaneers to play first two 2020 games at Raymond James Stadium without fans 

Buccaneers fans will have to wait a while longer to see Tom Brady don pewter in person. Tampa Bay announced its first two games at Raymond James Stadium in 2020 will be played without fans in the stands. The Bucs host the Panthers on Sept. 20 and the Chargers on Oct. 4.
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., throws during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Ron Rivera names Dwayne Haskins starting QB for Washington 

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has named Dwayne Haskins the starting quarterback for Week 1 vs. the Eagles.
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson looks on from the field during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in New Orleans. The 49ers defeated the Saints, 48-46. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Saints owner Gayle Benson back at facility after COVID-19 diagnosis

Saints owner Gayle Benson was back at Saints practice Wednesday following news last week of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
Jets WR Denzel Mims (hamstring) believes he will 'most definitely' be ready Week 1
news

Jets WR Denzel Mims (hamstring) believes he will 'most definitely' be ready Week 1

Jets second-round rookie Denzel Mims missed most of training camp due to a hamstring issue. Despite missing time, the wideout told reporters Wednesday he'll "most definitely" be ready for Week 1. 
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) heads to the practice field during the NFL football team's training camp Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
news

Kirk Cousins wears mask, but not concerned about COVID-19

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wears a mask but says he's not concerned about catching COVID-19.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL