Another star in Tampa: Leonard Fournette signing with Buccaneers 

Led by the signing of six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, stars aplenty have arrived in Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers' offseason kicked off. Joining the existing talent of receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and defensive linemen Shaq Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul have been unretired tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back LeSean McCoy and first-round offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

And now Fournette.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians previously stated that Ronald Jones would be the team's top running back, but the addition of a two-time 1,000-yard rusher to a franchise that hasn't had a 1,000-yard runner since Doug Martin in 2015 definitely adds a wrinkle to those plans.

Long seen as an avenue in which the Bucs needed to improve, the running back situation in Tampa goes from a question mark to a seemingly crowded room that includes Fournette, Jones, McCoy and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn. One potential problem could be that Fournette dons No. 27 -- just like Jones. But that's for another day. Wednesday was all about what could be with Brady's bunch welcoming another bona fide talent.

Fournette's coming off a career-best 1,152-yard showing in 2019 with the Jags and offers a battering ram to offset Brady's aerial attack. Though his 76 receptions last year lean toward a different narrative, Fournette isn't renowned for his ball-catching ability, but there is now versatility in the RB room that doesn't make it necessary.

The 2017 NFL Draft's No. 4 overall pick goes from one Florida squad to another and one sixth-round quarterback (Gardner Minshew) to another (Brady), but those are about the only trivial similarities to be had.

Two days prior, Fournette was the latest high-profile and homegrown Jaguars standout to be jettisoned from Jacksonville -- a franchise looking to a future beyond 2020.

Now, he's the latest talent to join a star-studded Buccaneers franchise looking to a future that's all about winning right now.