Around the NFL

Buccaneers among several teams pushing to sign RB Leonard Fournette

Published: Sep 02, 2020 at 06:16 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Leonard Fournette doesn't figure to be on the free market long. He might not be leaving Florida either.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported several teams are making a push to sign Fournette, who was released by the Jaguars on Monday. One of the prospective teams is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Garafolo added.

The fourth-year back became available after Jacksonville tried to no avail to trade him this offseason. While he hasn't come close to justifying being the fourth pick of the 2017 draft, Fournette is not without value. He rushed for a career-best 1,152 yards just last season while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He was also a force in the passing game, hauling in 76 passes for 522 yards.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Bucs coach Bruce Arians isn't opposed to bringing in Fournette but wants to evaluate how he would fit in. The bruising runner would likely have to fight for touches in Tampa Bay given the presence of young starter Ronald Jones and wily veteran LeSean McCoy, as well as Dare Ogunbowale and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

A number of teams have already indicated they aren't considering Forunette. But at 25 years old and with feature-back talent, many others understandably are.

Related Content

New England Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman (11) and Mohamed Sanu Sr. (14) prepare for field drills during an NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
news

New England Patriots to release WR Mohamed Sanu

In a bit of a surprise, the New England Patriots plan to release wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The cut comes after Sanu played less than a full season with the Pats, who acquired him via trade for a second-round pick. 
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws during the NFL football team's training camp Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
news

Kirk Cousins on COVID comments: 'I didn't say it as clear as I would have liked to'

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins attempted Wednesday to clarify comments made in a podcast interview with Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt earlier this summer that he is not personally concerned by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Saints, NFL Foundation pledge $500K to Hurricane Laura relief
news

Saints, NFL Foundation pledge $500K to Hurricane Laura relief

In the aftermath of Hurricane Laura hitting Louisiana, the New Orleans Saints, the NFL Foundation and the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans pledged a $500,000 donation to provide relief to victims of the most powerful storm to hit the state in more than century. 
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs through drills during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, pool)
news

Saints 'actively negotiating' extension for Alvin Kamara as RB returns to practice

Alvin Kamara's absence, unexcused or not, has come to an end. Kamara returned to Saints practice Wednesday as expected, ending a multi-day absence that followed the RB receiving an epidural shot in his back. 
General view of the interior of Raymond James Stadium from field level before an NFL regular season football game against the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. The Texans won, 23-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Buccaneers to play first two 2020 games at Raymond James Stadium without fans 

Buccaneers fans will have to wait a while longer to see Tom Brady don pewter in person. Tampa Bay announced its first two games at Raymond James Stadium in 2020 will be played without fans in the stands. The Bucs host the Panthers on Sept. 20 and the Chargers on Oct. 4.
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., throws during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Ron Rivera names Dwayne Haskins starting QB for Washington 

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has named Dwayne Haskins the starting quarterback for Week 1 vs. the Eagles.
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson looks on from the field during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in New Orleans. The 49ers defeated the Saints, 48-46. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Saints owner Gayle Benson back at facility after COVID-19 diagnosis

Saints owner Gayle Benson was back at Saints practice Wednesday following news last week of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
Jets WR Denzel Mims (hamstring) believes he will 'most definitely' be ready Week 1
news

Jets WR Denzel Mims (hamstring) believes he will 'most definitely' be ready Week 1

Jets second-round rookie Denzel Mims missed most of training camp due to a hamstring issue. Despite missing time, the wideout told reporters Wednesday he'll "most definitely" be ready for Week 1. 
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) heads to the practice field during the NFL football team's training camp Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
news

Kirk Cousins wears mask, but not concerned about COVID-19

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wears a mask but says he's not concerned about catching COVID-19.
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James(33) and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. chat while stretching during an NFL football camp practice, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
news

Chargers place Derwin James (knee) on IR, ending his season

Derwin James will return in 2021. The Chargers announced Wednesday that the star safety underwent successful surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, noting that James is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for next season.
Lions looking to extend WR Kenny Golladay, but no deal imminent
news

Lions looking to extend WR Kenny Golladay, but no deal imminent

After wrapping up an extension with left tackle Taylor Decker on Tuesday, the Lions will now likely turn their attention to star receiver Kenny Golladay.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL