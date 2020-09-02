Buccaneers among several teams pushing to sign RB Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette doesn't figure to be on the free market long. He might not be leaving Florida either.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported several teams are making a push to sign Fournette, who was released by the Jaguars on Monday. One of the prospective teams is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Garafolo added.

The fourth-year back became available after Jacksonville tried to no avail to trade him this offseason. While he hasn't come close to justifying being the fourth pick of the 2017 draft, Fournette is not without value. He rushed for a career-best 1,152 yards just last season while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He was also a force in the passing game, hauling in 76 passes for 522 yards.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Bucs coach Bruce Arians isn't opposed to bringing in Fournette but wants to evaluate how he would fit in. The bruising runner would likely have to fight for touches in Tampa Bay given the presence of young starter Ronald Jones and wily veteran LeSean McCoy, as well as Dare Ogunbowale and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn.