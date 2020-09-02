Around the NFL

Patriots not believed to be in running to sign Leonard Fournette

Published: Sep 02, 2020 at 08:46 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots have been a popular pick to land new free-agent running back Leonard Fournette. That marriage apparently won't take place.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported that a source within the organization does not believe the team will be in the running for the back. 

Fournette cleared waivers Tuesday with no team willing to take on the $4 million on his contract. It wasn't a surprise no team plucked him off waivers given that none were willing to trade even a conditional late-round pick to Jacksonville.

The Patriots had jumped out as a potential landing spot for Fournette based on analysts viewing it as a potential position of need in New England's offensive transition.

Sony Michel has been dealing with injury, which has opened up the door for second-year back Damien Harris to take over the bulk of the workload. The former third-round pick appears in line to lead the Pats' backfield.

It's likely New England is comfortable with its diverse backfield rather than bringing in a two-down player like Fournette, who hasn't proven dynamic in the passing game. Alongside Harris and Michel, the Pats employ James White, Rex Burkhead, UDFA J.J. Taylor and Lamar Miller, who recently came off the PUP list.

The Pats aren't the only team letting it be known they're not interested in signing Fournette.

Rams coach Sean McVay noted Tuesday that L.A. didn't have interest in acquiring the RB.

"He's a good player but we feel good about the guys we have in house. We're not looking at anyone externally," McVay said, via the L.A. Times.

The Rams want to see what they have in rookie Cam Akers. McVay has insisted all offseason they're comfortable running a committee of Akers, Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson. While Fournette's relationship with corner Jalen Ramsey might have led to dot-connecting, it appears L.A. isn't interested.

