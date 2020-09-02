Patriots not believed to be in running to sign Leonard Fournette

The New England Patriots have been a popular pick to land new free-agent running back Leonard Fournette. That marriage apparently won't take place.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported that a source within the organization does not believe the team will be in the running for the back.

Fournette cleared waivers Tuesday with no team willing to take on the $4 million on his contract. It wasn't a surprise no team plucked him off waivers given that none were willing to trade even a conditional late-round pick to Jacksonville.

The Patriots had jumped out as a potential landing spot for Fournette based on analysts viewing it as a potential position of need in New England's offensive transition.

Sony Michel has been dealing with injury, which has opened up the door for second-year back Damien Harris to take over the bulk of the workload. The former third-round pick appears in line to lead the Pats' backfield.