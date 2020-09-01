Former Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette clears waivers, becomes free agent

Published: Sep 01, 2020 at 05:04 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The story of Leonard Fournette is still waiting to add its next chapter.

After being suddenly released by the Jaguars on Monday, the 25-year-old running back has cleared waivers and is now a free agent, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per an informed source.

It has been a hectic 24 hours for Fournette, who was sent packing from Jacksonville after compiling the best season of his young career in 2019.

Earlier in the day, Jags RB coach Terry Robiskie told reporters the 2017 first-round pick's departure had nothing to do with his production, and called it a "blessing" that Fournette was able to help the club's other backs throughout camp.

Now that the deadline to claim Fournette has passed, he is free to negotiate with any team he chooses on the terms of his next deal. A stunning turn of events for a player who was tabbed as Jacksonville's RB1 only a day ago.

