Around the NFL

Jaguars RB coach: Fournette's release didn't have to do with lack of production

Published: Sep 01, 2020 at 12:01 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Jaguars started the week by ending a relationship with one of its highest first-round picks in recent memory.

Jacksonville's waiving of Leonard Fournette wasn't entirely a surprise, considering the team had offered him in offseason trade talks during a period in which the franchise rapidly deconstructed the remainder of a roster that was one quarter from a Super Bowl berth. The move did, however, leave some reverberations with just how decisively it ended a once-promising era of football in Duval County.

Jaguars running backs coach Terry Robiskie attempted Tuesday to explain the team's decision to move on from the former fourth-overall pick, which he says was not a result of Fournette not producing.

"I don't think it had anything to do with not seeing from Leonard," Robiskie said. "I think it had everything to do with seeing from the other guys, you know what I mean? Just like we talked about a minute ago as far as my blessing that Chris Thompson is in the meeting room, I think it was the same phenomenal blessing to have Leonard on the practice field and have a bunch of young guys watching him out there on the field and showing us how we want to hit this one, how we want to run that or whatever that situation was.

"It was just a blessing to have him out there to demonstrate it and to show to the guys how we want it done. Because I've got a group of young guys that haven't played a lot of football. Now it's all about them, it's about me trying to pull their talent out of them and get them to play, get them to play well and get them to play up to par, especially to be able to do that as a unit, to try to get them to do it collectively."

If you're somewhat confused, you aren't alone. Logically, a team would want such an experienced presence to lead an otherwise inexperienced running backs room, but the Jaguars instead dumped Fournette with less than two weeks before the start of the season.

Those pointing to the cap space saved don't have much of an argument, seeing as Jacksonville currently has the second-most cap space in the NFL and is actually carrying $6 million in dead money from the divorce from Fournette. A group backing a youth movement might make more sense, especially as high-priced free agents of offseasons past have been packing up to leave Jacksonville since the start of 2020, but Fournette is only 25 years old himself.

He'd likely command a decent salary as a free agent after expiration of his rookie deal, but again, the Jaguars aren't exactly hurting for space, especially in 2021 (they're projected to have $83 million in space, per Over The Cap).

No, this instead feels like the final move to close the book on a swaggering, boisterous and ultimately short-lived era of Jaguars football. With Fournette (and the weekend trade of Yannick Ngakoue) goes Sacksonville, and in its place stand Chris Thompson and Devine Ozigbo.

A blessing, indeed.

Related Content

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
news

Browns LB Mack Wilson avoids surgery with knee injury, tweets he'll be back 'soon'

The Browns' thin linebacking corps received positive news Tuesday. Second-year linebacker Mack Wilson was fortunate to avoid knee surgery following an injury suffered during camp.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs a drill during NFL football training camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
news

Kamara's absence might be solved with contract extension

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday he spoke with sources close to Alvin Kamara who refuted the idea that the running back's absence from Saints camp has been unexcused, instead chalking it up to an injury. Kamara, though, is also in a bit of a contract dispute.
Washington Redskins first-round draft pick Sean Taylor , left, holds up a Redskins jersey with coach Joe Gibbs during a news conference on Monday April 26, 2004 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
news

Washington to rename street, mailing address after Sean Taylor, Joe Gibbs

The Washington Football Team on Tuesday announced it will update street names closely associated with the organization after two prominent members of its Ring of Fame: coach Joe Gibbs and the late Sean Taylor.
Titans DT Jeffery Simmons impressing on field with leadership skills
news

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons impressing on field with leadership skills

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons is impressing with his speed on the field and his leadership skills after missing time due to injuries.
Tuesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news
news

Tuesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Tampa Bay waived former Bears kicker Elliott Fry after bringing in Ryan Succop to compete with Matt Gay. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
Patriots CB J.C. Jackson, Next Gen Stats stud, ready to take next step in 2020
news

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson, Next Gen Stats stud, ready to take next step in 2020

J.C. Jackson ranked second among all defensive backs in 2019 in catch rate allowed above/below expectation at -10.1 percent. The Patriots CB was not surprised by his high standing.
Matt Nagy will announce Bears starting quarterback in week ahead of opener
news

Matt Nagy will announce Bears starting quarterback in week ahead of opener

After leading reporters to believe he would not announce a starting quarterback before the season opener, Chicago coach Matt Nagy said Monday he will decide between Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky ahead of Week 1 action. 
Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
news

Chargers safety Derwin James will miss 2020 season

Chargers safety Derwin James will need meniscus surgery and will miss the 2020 season, as he'll be out six to eight months, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
Andy Reid, Brett Veach finalizing six-year deals with Chiefs
news

Andy Reid, Brett Veach finalizing six-year deals with Chiefs

After a Super Bowl run, the Chiefs are ensuring their head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach will be around through the 2025 season, Tom Pelissero reported. 
Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, walks the sidelines before the first half an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
news

NFL taking over investigation of Washington Football Team

The league informed Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder it is taking over the investigation into alleged workplace issues reported by The Washington Post.
NFL sends updated COVID-19 testing protocols to clubs with shorter re-testing window
news

NFL sends updated COVID-19 testing protocols to clubs with shorter re-testing window

With less than two weeks left before the start of the regular season, the NFL on Monday sent its 32 clubs updated COVID-19 protocols. The most notable is a change that allows team personnel with a preliminary positive tests to return quicker if follow-up tests come back negative.

gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL