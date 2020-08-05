Around the NFL

Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 07:14 PM

Bruce Arians: Ronald Jones will 'carry the load' as Bucs' RB1

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Ke'Shawn Vaughn was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers via the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft and veteran LeSean McCoy was just recently signed.

Nonetheless, Bucs coach Bruce Arians made an emphatic declaration on Wednesday that Ronald Jones II is RB1 for Tampa Bay in 2020.

"RoJo is the main guy," Arians told reporters Wednesday, via team transcript. "He'll carry the load. All of those other guys are fighting for roles -- [for] who goes in second when he gets tired, maybe who is the third-down guy. But they're all fighting for a role and special teams will have a lot to do with that."

Jones' 2018 rookie season was a disastrous one in which he played in only nine games and tallied a paltry line of 23 carries for 44 yards on the campaign.

However, Jones rebounded in dramatic fashion during Arians' first season at the Buccaneers' helm. The USC product led the team with 724 yards on the ground and apparently gained Arians' confidence as the campaign wore on.

"He improved dramatically from last April to December," Arians said. "He has shown that he's the guy. He is a guy with a lot of talent. He is excellent in the screen game. His run after catch is good. Just for him -- how much can he expand it? But I have all the confidence in the world [in him]. He put a lot of time in working out and catching balls to improve his hands in the offseason and it's showing up already."

Catching balls out of the backfield will be paramount for Jones with the addition of Tom Brady. Brady's seemingly always had a stellar option at running back to find in the flats or over the short middle, such as James White most recently and Shane Vereen, Danny Woodhead and Kevin Faulk, among others, in the past. Brady is also a master at the screen game.

That, in particular, might be where McCoy will fit in, along with lending leadership to the backfield stable.

"LeSean -- adding him -- he's a great veteran, he's a very bright guy and he's already coaching those guys and helping them out. He'll find his niche easily," Arians said. "Oh yeah, [McCoy's] a heck of a receiver. That's the one thing that gets me excited having played against him all these years is that he's a hell of a receiver and he's still got a very explosive first step."

But Jones is leading the backfield, that much is certain going forward.

Providing a true and consistent backfield threat has been a hurdle uncleared by the Bucs for some time now. Not since Doug Martin in 2015 has Tampa Bay boasted a 1,000-yard rusher, though it looks like Jones will be the leading candidate to do that and the leading man as far as Bucs backs are concerned.

Related Content

Raiders release running back Jeremy Hill two days after signing 
news

Raiders release running back Jeremy Hill two days after signing 

Jeremy Hill was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. On Wednesday, the former Bengals and Patriots running back was released.  
Bills tweak Stefon Diggs' contract to pay him more in 2020
news

Bills tweak Stefon Diggs' contract to pay him more in 2020

Buffalo altered newly acquired wideout Stefon Diggs' contract on Tuesday, moving money up a few years in his deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
news

Raiders stage Zoom stunt to stress COVID-19 readiness

In an effort to impress upon their players need to be on high-alert during this upcoming season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Las Vegas Raiders deployed an attention-grabbing stunt during Zoom meeting last week.
Mike Vrabel, Titans still awaiting Vic Beasley's arrival to camp
news

Mike Vrabel, Titans still awaiting Vic Beasley's arrival to camp

More than a week after he was supposed to report for COVID-19 testing, Vic Beasley still hasn't shown up to Tennessee Titans training camp. 
Ravens' Marquise Brown enters second season 23 pounds heavier
news

Ravens' Marquise Brown enters second season 23 pounds heavier

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown ended his rookie season at 157 pounds and now weighs in at 180.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots, October 29, 2018, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Chris Cecere)
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White unsure if he'll opt out as deadline looms

Tre'Davious White established himself as one of the league's best CBs last year and is entering a contract year this one. But he hasn't decided whether he's going to participate in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.
Dolphins RB Matt Breida: 'Nobody' faster than me in the NFL
news

Dolphins RB Matt Breida: 'Nobody' faster than me in the NFL

Matt Breida clocked the speediest run by a ball-carrier in 2019. Asked if he's indeed the fastest player in the NFL, the Dolphins RB replied: "You guys know the answer to that question."
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay plays against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

Roundup: Kenny Golladay among players taken off COVID-19 list

The Detroit Lions announced that Kenny Golladay has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The fourth-year wideout was placed on the list last week.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (15) runs for yardage after a catch during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-24. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Albert Wilson becomes second Dolphins WR to opt out of season

Another Miami Dolphins wide receiver will opt out of the 2020 season. On the heels of Allen Hurns' announcement, Albert Wilson informed the Dolphins he has decided to sit out the campaign.
49ers expected to sign veteran pass rusher Dion Jordan
news

49ers expected to sign veteran pass rusher Dion Jordan

The San Francisco 49ers are adding depth to their defensive line. Ian Rapoport reports that the Niners are expected to sign Dion Jordan, who played seven games for the Raiders last year after revamping his reputation with the Seahawks.
Josh Allen 'learned a lot' from playoff collapse to Texans
news

Josh Allen 'learned a lot' from playoff collapse to Texans

Josh Allen was instrumental in helping Buffalo build a big lead in last season's playoff game versus the Texans. He also played a major role in its collapse. The Bills QB said the ups-and-downs of the postseason defeat were a learning tool.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL