List of NFL players to opt out of 2020 season

Under the amended collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association, agreed to on July 24, players have the choice to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If a player wishes to opt out, he must provide his club with written notification within seven days of the date that the NFL and NFLPA finalize the agreement that includes the terms of such opt-outs.

To be designated a voluntary opt-out, a player must be under contract or subject to a tender. The player's contract will toll and all provisions of that contract for the tolled year will be applicable the following season; however, he will not receive an accrued season. The player will be eligible for a stipend of $150,000 to be treated as a salary advance against his tolled contract; an undrafted free agent, however, is not eligible for the stipend.

To be designated a higher-risk opt-out, a player must have a diagnosis reflected in their medical records of at least one of the following factors, which are based upon a modified list of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) risk factors list: cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant; serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies; sickle cell disease; type 2 diabetes mellitus; asthma; cerebrovascular disease; cystic fibrosis; hypertension or high blood pressure; immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines; neurologic conditions, such as dementia; liver disease; or pulmonary fibrosis.

It is not mandatory for a "higher risk" player to opt out. A higher-risk opt-out will receive an accrued season toward free agency and all benefits and minimum salary credit for a credited season and is also eligible for a stipend of $350,000, which will not constitute a salary advance.

Here are the NFL players to opt out of the 2020 season so far:

VOLUNTARY OPT-OUTS

Baltimore Ravens: KR De'Anthony Thomas, OL Andre Smith

Buffalo Bills: DT Star Lotulelei

Dallas Cowboys: CB Maurice Canady, WR Stephen Guidry

Houston Texans: DT Eddie Vanderdoes

Kansas City Chiefs: OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

New England Patriots: LB Dont'a Hightower, FB Dan Vitale, RB Brandon Bolden, OL Najee Toran

New Orleans Saints: TE Cole Wick

Seattle Seahawks: OL Chance Warmack

Tennessee Titans: OL Anthony McKinney

HIGHER RISK OPT-OUTS

Minnesota Vikings: DT Michael Pierce

New England Patriots: OL Marcus Cannon

Washington Football Team: DE Caleb Brantley

UNSPECIFIED OPT-OUTS

Chicago Bears: DT Eddie Goldman

Denver Broncos: DT Kyle Peko

New England Patriots: S Patrick Chung