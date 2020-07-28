List of NFL players to opt out of 2020 season

Under the amended collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association, agreed to on July 24, players have the choice to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If a player wishes to opt out, he must provide his club with written notification within seven days of the date that the NFL and NFLPA finalize the agreement that includes the terms of such opt-outs.
To be designated a voluntary opt-out, a player must be under contract or subject to a tender. The player's contract will toll and all provisions of that contract for the tolled year will be applicable the following season; however, he will not receive an accrued season. The player will be eligible for a stipend of $150,000 to be treated as a salary advance against his tolled contract; an undrafted free agent, however, is not eligible for the stipend.
To be designated a higher-risk opt-out, a player must have a diagnosis reflected in their medical records of at least one of the following factors, which are based upon a modified list of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) risk factors list: cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant; serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies; sickle cell disease; type 2 diabetes mellitus; asthma; cerebrovascular disease; cystic fibrosis; hypertension or high blood pressure; immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines; neurologic conditions, such as dementia; liver disease; or pulmonary fibrosis.
It is not mandatory for a "higher risk" player to opt out. A higher-risk opt-out will receive an accrued season toward free agency and all benefits and minimum salary credit for a credited season and is also eligible for a stipend of $350,000, which will not constitute a salary advance.
Here are the NFL players to opt out of the 2020 season so far:
VOLUNTARY OPT-OUTS
Baltimore Ravens: KR De'Anthony Thomas, OL Andre Smith
Buffalo Bills: DT Star Lotulelei
Dallas Cowboys: CB Maurice Canady, WR Stephen Guidry
Houston Texans: DT Eddie Vanderdoes
Kansas City Chiefs: OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
New England Patriots: LB Dont'a Hightower, FB Dan Vitale, RB Brandon Bolden, OL Najee Toran
New Orleans Saints: TE Cole Wick
Seattle Seahawks: OL Chance Warmack
Tennessee Titans: OL Anthony McKinney
HIGHER RISK OPT-OUTS
Minnesota Vikings: DT Michael Pierce
New England Patriots: OL Marcus Cannon
Washington Football Team: DE Caleb Brantley
UNSPECIFIED OPT-OUTS
Chicago Bears: DT Eddie Goldman
Denver Broncos: DT Kyle Peko
New England Patriots: S Patrick Chung
Philadelphia Eagles: WR Marquise Goodwin