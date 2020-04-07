Daniel Jeremiah 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: Packers pick a QB

With the 2020 NFL Draft a little more than two weeks away, here's my third look at how teams will draft when Round 1 begins on April 23.
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
I'm sure there will be several teams interested in trading up for Burrow, but I can't see the Bengals passing up the opportunity to land their top QB.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
I understand the Redskins already have depth on the defensive line, but Young is too good to pass up.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Okudah is the premier player at his position in this draft and fills a massive need on the Lions' defense.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
The Giants have needs all over their defense, but I still believe protecting Daniel Jones is the top priority.
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
I have Tua Tagovailoa rated higher than Herbert, but I think there's a legitimate chance the Oregon QB goes ahead of Tua.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Chargers have a talented roster and now they have a point guard to distribute the ball for the next decade-plus.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
The Panthers have a bunch of intriguing options with the seventh pick. I wouldn't rule out a trade down from this spot, either.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Cardinals addressed the WR position with the acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins. Wills would slide right into the RT spot, opposite D.J. Humphries.
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
The Jaguars have a multitude of needs on defense, but this pick helps them upgrade two spots. Becton takes over at LT and Cam Robinson slides inside to guard.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
The Browns need another offensive tackle, but Simmons might be too good to bypass. He is the perfect defender to match up with the division's most dangerous playmaker, Lamar Jackson.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
The Jets need to continue to upgrade the O-line, but they must weigh taking the fourth-best OT versus the top wideout. Sam Darnold needs some dynamic players around him.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
This decision would likely come down to Jeudy versus Javon Kinlaw. I would applaud either choice.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Let's take a minute and just imagine Ruggs in the hands of a creative play-caller like Kyle Shanahan.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
The Bucs are all in on Tom Brady. Adding some protection for him is a good idea.
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
The Broncos could go receiver here, but they also have a need on the D-line. Kinlaw has unlimited potential.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
The Falcons have plenty of firepower on offense, but the secondary needs help. Henderson has the greatest upside of any cornerback in the draft class.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Chaisson would be an ideal fit on the opposite side of Demarcus Lawrence. He is still a little raw, but he's very explosive.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
Gross-Matos would give the Dolphins some much-needed edge rush. The more I studied him, the more I liked him.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Terrell would reunite with his college teammate, Trayvon Mullen, to give the Raiders two tall, long and rangy CBs to build their secondary around.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Jefferson has outstanding hands and route polish. He excels on third down and in the red zone.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
The Eagles need to add receivers, but they can afford to wait a round or two. Murray would give them a dynamic playmaker in the middle of their defense.
School: Utah | Year: Junior
Johnson is rock solid on tape and he has the tools to fit perfectly in the Vikings' scheme.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
The Patriots love size and power on the edges. Epenesa isn't an elite tester, but he's a very productive football player.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
The Saints don't have many glaring needs. They can afford to simply take the best player available.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Higgins would bring some size and red-zone ability to the Vikings' offense.
School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)
The Dolphins must address the offensive line in this draft. I could see them doubling up in the next round.
School: USC | Year: Junior
Jackson was very up and down last season, but he's an outstanding athlete. He should continue to improve as a pro.
School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)
The Ravens need more edge rush. Baun has the athleticism to drop and cover, as well.
School: Arizona State | Year: Senior
I love Aiyuk's game and his toughness would fit the culture in Tennessee.
School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)
It's tough to find the right spot for Love. He could go in the top 10 or fall to this neighborhood of the draft. The Packers would be a great fit for him to sit, learn and develop.
School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)
The 49ers will likely trade down to stockpile selections, as they currently don't hold a pick in Rounds 2-4.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
The Chiefs could have their choice of the top running backs, but they also need to get younger/better along the interior of their offensive line.
