Rhett Lewis 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0: Four WRs picked in top 15

We're doing this one time and one time only. A single mock draft entry this time of year is not for the weary, but I accept the challenge in my annual selection projection. This was one of the more fun years I can recount with the mock draft exercise -- the intrigue and mystery of the top quarterbacks, the depth at receiver, and a pre-draft season unlike any other make this as exciting and unpredictable a year for the draft as we've ever seen. Like you, I love trades on the first night of the draft, you just won't find any in this mock draft -- too many variables. But as you'll see, I acknowledge a couple of spots where we could see some movement on April 23rd.

Looking forward to becoming the Nate Silver of mock drafts here -- 32/32 coming at you!

PICK 1 Joe Burrow - QB School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)



Let's not overthink this, right? The best season by a QB in college football history, roots in Ohio, obvious need ... it all makes sense unless, of course, the Dolphins offer four first-round picks ... STOP overthinking it! The Bengals take Burrow.

PICK 2 Chase Young - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



The Redskins represent the one team that can't trade down in this draft. With the opportunity to select a generational talent at edge rusher or a supremely talented QB (if they're convinced Dwayne Haskins isn't the answer), how could you not stick and pick, especially considering these two options represent the two most valuable positions in football. Conventional wisdom prevails here, and Washington takes Chase Young.

PICK 3 Jeff Okudah - CB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



Detroit at No. 3 is the most obvious spot for a trade -- both from the Lions' perspective and from teams looking to take the second QB off the board. But since we're not allowing trades in this mock, let's stick with the "chalk" that's developed during #MockDraftSZN and roll with the top CB in this class, Okudah, for a Lions team that recently traded away a top CB in Darius Slay this offseason.

PICK 4 Mekhi Becton - OT School: Louisville | Year: Junior



This pick sure seems to represent a "Choose Your Own Adventure" for the Giants in the offensive tackle department. I've seen just about every OT mocked here, and I'm gonna stick with the one that brings the best of both worlds -- size and athleticism -- and will make life easier for the two best players on the Giants' offense -- RB Saquon Barkley and QB Daniel Jones.

PICK 5 Isaiah Simmons - LB/S School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



Simmons is as versatile and talented a defender as we've seen in recent draft history, but yes, I realize one position he doesn't play is QB. Armed with tons of draft capital, why does this Dolphins pick have to be for their QB of the future? If Miami isn't totally sold on Tua Tagovailoa (medical or otherwise), does the team have to take Justin Herbert? Ultimately this will come down to how high Simmons is on Miami's board and how big the gap is between Tua/Herbert and the next QB (see: pick No. 18) for the Fins.

PICK 6 Tua Tagovailoa - QB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Wouldn't surprise me to see a team move to No. 3 overall for Tua (or Justin Herbert), but if he's available here, this pairing feels like the ideal outcome. The Chargers sit tight and pick a phenomenally skilled QB who they don't have to rush on the field thanks to the presence of Tyrod Taylor.

PICK 7 Derrick Brown - DT School: Auburn | Year: Senior



The Panthers at No. 7 could be a trade target for some teams; or, Carolina could actually be a dark-horse for a QB here themselves. But for this mock, I've got them taking the best interior D-lineman in the 2020 class, a guy who could help collapse the pocket on the three Pro Bowl QBs in the division -- all of whom have thrown for more than 50,000 yards in their careers.

PICK 8 Jedrick Wills - OT School: Alabama | Year: Junior



A perfect pair with D.J. Humphries at LT, the Cardinals solidify the right side with an Alabama OT in Wills who surrendered just one sack in his college career, per Pro Football Focus.

PICK 9 Justin Herbert - QB School: Oregon | Year: Senior



I don't necessarily think the Jaguars will take Herbert here, given their affinity for Gardner Minshew, but consider this my attempt to win a trip to Super Bowl 55 by conquering the NFL Predict the Pick challenge, which only takes into account the slot the player is drafted in, not the team making the pick. In short, some team trades up for Herbert here.

PICK 10 Tristan Wirfs - OT School: Iowa | Year: Junior



Perhaps the most athletically gifted OT in this class, which we saw on display at the combine, Wirfs continues Cleveland's push to upgrade the offense around Baker Mayfield, after the team signed tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper in free agency.

PICK 11 CeeDee Lamb - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



The Jets need playmakers on the perimeter, and they might be getting the best one in the draft in Lamb, a ruthless run-after-catch artist.

PICK 12 Jerry Jeudy - WR School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Jeudy is the ultimate technician at WR, possessing superhuman skills getting off press coverage and preposterous suddenness at the top of his routes. Do those qualities sound like they'd be appealing to Jon Gruden & Mike Mayock?

PICK 13 Henry Ruggs III - WR School: Alabama | Year: Junior



I thought hard about an OT or Javon Kinlaw here, but Kyle Shanahan's offense made Marquise Goodwin a WR1 in 2018, and Ruggs is a better overall player with similar elite speed.

PICK 14 Andrew Thomas - OT School: Georgia | Year: Junior



Protecting Tom Brady should be among the Bucs' highest priorities, so a player who can contribute immediately to that goal is paramount. Thomas could start right away at RT or serve as an eventual replacement at LT.

PICK 15 Justin Jefferson - WR School: LSU | Year: Junior



Providing a complement to budding star Courtland Sutton should benefit him and second-year quarterback Drew Lock in 2020. Jefferson set the LSU single-season school record for receptions with 111 last year and should provide Lock some outs on third down.

PICK 16 K'Lavon Chaisson - Edge School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Tiger teammates go back to back midway through Round 1. Chaisson's potential for double-digit sack seasons helps bring about the end of the Falcons' long standing search for consistent edge pressure.

PICK 17 CJ Henderson - CB School: Florida | Year: Junior



With Chaisson off the board, the Cowboys choose to pass on the third-best edge rusher in favor of the second-best CB. Henderson helps ease the loss of Byron Jones in free agency.

PICK 18 Jordan Love - QB School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)



Here he is, Dolphin fans, your QB of the future: Utah State's Jordan Love. Down at the Manning Passing Academy this past summer I saw Love throw the single best ball of any QB there all week, and the other passers in attendance included Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and potential 2021 draft-day darling Trevor Lawrence. Replicating those types of throws consistently becomes the challenge for Love in Miami, but FitzMagic allows the rookie the time and opportunity to develop.

PICK 19 Javon Kinlaw - DT School: South Carolina | Year: Senior



Admittedly, I feel bad about how low this is for Kinlaw. The Raiders do not. A big upgrade on the interior defensive line falls into Las Vegas' lap.

PICK 20 Jaylon Johnson - CB School: Utah | Year: Junior



After trading both A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey over the last seven months, the need at CB is obvious -- their preference at the position is not. I'm going with Johnson, a longer corner who boasts the ability to play well in press and off coverage.

PICK 21 Xavier McKinney - S School: Alabama | Year: Junior



With the top four receivers off the board, perhaps the Eagles opt for the No. 1 true safety in this year's class. Philly lost Malcolm Jenkins in free agency, and McKinney could become the steady force on the back end like the trusted veteran had been the last six seasons.

PICK 22 Yetur Gross-Matos - Edge School: Penn State | Year: Junior



I wanted to have some fun and give the Vikings Stefon Diggs' brother, Trevon, here with the first-rounder they got from the Bills for Stefon, but cooler heads prevailed. Minnesota's decision not to re-sign Everson Griffen looms large here, as the team uses the first of its two first-round picks to pair an edge rusher with two-time Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter.

PICK 23 A.J. Epenesa - Edge School: Iowa | Year: Junior



How many times have you thought to yourself, this prospect "feels like a Patriot"? Probably not more than I have with Epenesa. The strong relationship ties between Belichick and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, and the fact that Epenesa provides some positional versatility up front (a coveted quality in New England), makes this a good fit.

PICK 24 Patrick Queen - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior



The Saints don't have to look too far for a stud second-level player to help their defense, taking the Louisiana native at No. 24. A state champion at Livonia High School (about 100 miles northwest of New Orleans) and a national champion in 2019 at LSU, Queen will have a legit shot of capturing the championship trifecta with Drew Brees and Co. in his home state.

PICK 26 D'Andre Swift - RB School: Georgia | Year: Junior



By selecting Swift, the Dolphins end up using their three first-round picks on the draft's No. 1 RB, No. 1 LB (Isaiah Simmons) and still land their QB of the future in Jordan Love. Decent haul, eh?

PICK 27 Isaiah Wilson - OT School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)



A big, powerful offensive lineman heading to Seattle -- stop me if this sounds familiar. ... Wilson will fit right in up front as the 'Hawks continue their commitment to the ground game.

PICK 28 Kenneth Murray - LB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



Baltimore boasted a top-five total defense a year ago and it didn't even have a true replacement for C.J. Mosley, who signed with the Jets last March. Murray restores that force the Ravens have grown accustomed to in the middle of their defense.

PICK 29 Ross Blacklock - DT School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)



Considered an offensive tackle here for the Titans, who lost Jack Conklin in free agency, but they also have a need at defensive tackle after sending five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey to Denver. Blacklock would pair nicely on the Titans' D-line with last year's first-rounder, Jeffrey Simmons.

PICK 30 Brandon Aiyuk - WR School: Arizona State | Year: Senior



I love this pick and so will Aaron Rodgers. The Packers upgrade their receiver room with a player unlike any currently on their roster. A Swiss Army knife receiver, who's a stud with the ball in his hands, Aiyuk gives coach Matt LaFleur a ton of options in his offense.

PICK 31 Ezra Cleveland - OT School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)



Whether Joe Staley is back for the 2020 season or not, the 49ers need to be ready for the soon-to-be 36-year-old's impending retirement. Cleveland provides that safety net. If Staley is back, Cleveland adds quality depth should Staley or RT Mike McGlinchey miss time like both did in 2019.

PICK 32 Trevon Diggs - CB School: Alabama | Year: Senior



The Chiefs have one of the most talented offenses in the NFL. Let's try to get the defense up to that level by bringing in Diggs from Alabama.

