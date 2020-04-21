Charles Davis 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: 49ers pick CeeDee Lamb

With the 2020 NFL Draft just days away, here's my final mock for Round 1.
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
This has been a fait accompli since the draft process began in January. The Bengals officially choose their new face of the franchise.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
The best edge rusher and arguably the best player in the 2020 NFL Draft.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
The Lions need help along the defensive front, too, so Auburn DT Derrick Brown will also be considered here.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
HUGE debate for the Giants here ... protect Daniel Jones or select the most versatile defender in the draft in Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons? Keeping the QB upright wins.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
There has been a lot of chatter that Oregon QB Justin Herbert will be the "safe" pick for the Dolphins. Instead, they choose the bold route and welcome the "Lefty Drew Brees" to Miami.
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
The Chargers take their QB of the future, but an OT will be in consideration.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
Carolina could go in a variety of directions here. I've had Brown in this spot in all of my mock drafts.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Dynamic and versatile, Simmons will give the Cardinals defense a new identity.
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
The Jaguars could go in a number of different directions with so many needs to fill, but they opt for a player who can help them try to regain their identity on defense.
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
Massive and agile, the 6-foot-7, 364-pound Becton will start immediately at left tackle opposite free agent acquisition Jack Conklin on the right side.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Plenty of reasons why the Jets could select a WR here to help out QB Sam Darnold, but they opt to support their young QB by adding to his protection detail.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
GM Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden fill a screaming need on the Raiders' roster with a precise route runner who's ready to come in and make an immediate impact.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
The receiver run is underway, as the Niners add my top-rated player at the position.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Perhaps the most ready-to-play OT in the draft, Thomas should provide immediate protection for G.O.A.T. QB Tom Brady.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
The Falcons struggled for much of the 2019 season on the defensive perimeter. So, when the best man-coverage player is available for them at No. 16, they don't hesitate to grab him.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Star pass rusher Tank Lawrence approves of this selection.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
McKinney can play at all levels on the back end of the defense, boasting terrific instincts and range.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
The Raiders further bolster their linebacker corps with a guy who has great speed, closes, tackles well and has a terrific football IQ.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
The Jags start to fill the massive hole left in the wake of the Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye trades by selecting the Clemson corner.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
I came into this process thinking the Eagles were a lock for a WR here, but the mature, speedy tackler from OU slots into the middle of their defense.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Exactly what the doctor and QB Kirk Cousins ordered: a dynamic receiver who can make big plays in the slot and outside the numbers.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Brings power to the pass rush and could potentially do his most damage as a rusher inside in sub or nickel packages.
School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)
If coach Sean Payton is truly committed to QB Taysom Hill as his future QB1, perhaps this pick is a defender.
School: Utah | Year: Junior
One of my favorite CBs in the 2020 class, Johnson has plenty of strength and confidence to match up on the perimeter at the next level.
School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)
The Dolphins will likely consider an RB here, but protecting their new franchise QB, and getting better push up front, makes Jones the choice at No. 26.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
Willowy and rangy with some juice. Some believe Gross-Matos won't make it out of the teens on Day 1.
School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)
Adaptable, versatile and brings excellent pressure off the edge. Baun fits what the Ravens covet in a defender.
School: USC | Year: Junior
I'm going with an OT with upside to fill free-agent departure Jack Conklin's spot at right tackle. I do keep hearing that the Titans like Auburn DE Marlon Davidson's physical play, though.
School: Arizona State | Year: Senior
Explosive and tough, Aiyuk would be a great addition to Aaron Rodgers' arsenal. But what if the Packers decide to plan for the future and go QB here? Could Green Bay make a bold move for Jalen Hurts?
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
Big, physical former WR who will make plays on the ball and tackle. Diggs will immediately compete to start opposite Richard Sherman.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
The Chiefs could go big and target the offensive line with the last pick in Round 1, but the allure of Swift in this offense might be too much for GM Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid to pass up. Defensive tackle Ross Blacklock from TCU makes sense here, too.
