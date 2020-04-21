Charles Davis 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: 49ers pick CeeDee Lamb

Print
  • By Charles Davis
More Columns >

With the 2020 NFL Draft just days away, here's my final mock for Round 1.

PICK

1

Joe Burrow - QB

School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

This has been a fait accompli since the draft process began in January. The Bengals officially choose their new face of the franchise.

PICK

2

Chase Young - Edge

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

The best edge rusher and arguably the best player in the 2020 NFL Draft.

PICK

3

Jeff Okudah - CB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

The Lions need help along the defensive front, too, so Auburn DT Derrick Brown will also be considered here.

PICK

4

Tristan Wirfs - OT

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

HUGE debate for the Giants here ... protect Daniel Jones or select the most versatile defender in the draft in Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons? Keeping the QB upright wins.

PICK

5

Tua Tagovailoa - QB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

There has been a lot of chatter that Oregon QB Justin Herbert will be the "safe" pick for the Dolphins. Instead, they choose the bold route and welcome the "Lefty Drew Brees" to Miami.

PICK

6

Justin Herbert - QB

School: Oregon | Year: Senior

The Chargers take their QB of the future, but an OT will be in consideration.

PICK

7

Derrick Brown - DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

Carolina could go in a variety of directions here. I've had Brown in this spot in all of my mock drafts.

PICK

8

Isaiah Simmons - LB/S

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Dynamic and versatile, Simmons will give the Cardinals defense a new identity.

PICK

9

Javon Kinlaw - DT

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

The Jaguars could go in a number of different directions with so many needs to fill, but they opt for a player who can help them try to regain their identity on defense.

PICK

10

Mekhi Becton - OT

School: Louisville | Year: Junior

Massive and agile, the 6-foot-7, 364-pound Becton will start immediately at left tackle opposite free agent acquisition Jack Conklin on the right side.

PICK

11

Jedrick Wills - OT

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Plenty of reasons why the Jets could select a WR here to help out QB Sam Darnold, but they opt to support their young QB by adding to his protection detail.

PICK

12

Jerry Jeudy - WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

GM Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden fill a screaming need on the Raiders' roster with a precise route runner who's ready to come in and make an immediate impact.

PICK

13

CeeDee Lamb - WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

The receiver run is underway, as the Niners add my top-rated player at the position.

PICK

14

Andrew Thomas - OT

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Perhaps the most ready-to-play OT in the draft, Thomas should provide immediate protection for G.O.A.T. QB Tom Brady.

PICK

15

Henry Ruggs III - WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Second-year QB Drew Lock gets the fastest pass catcher in the draft to continue opening up the Broncos' offense.

PICK

16

CJ Henderson - CB

School: Florida | Year: Junior

The Falcons struggled for much of the 2019 season on the defensive perimeter. So, when the best man-coverage player is available for them at No. 16, they don't hesitate to grab him.

PICK

17

K'Lavon Chaisson - Edge

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Star pass rusher Tank Lawrence approves of this selection.

PICK

18

Xavier McKinney - S

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

McKinney can play at all levels on the back end of the defense, boasting terrific instincts and range.

PICK

19

Patrick Queen - LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

The Raiders further bolster their linebacker corps with a guy who has great speed, closes, tackles well and has a terrific football IQ.

PICK

20

A.J. Terrell - CB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

The Jags start to fill the massive hole left in the wake of the Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye trades by selecting the Clemson corner.

PICK

21

Kenneth Murray - LB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

I came into this process thinking the Eagles were a lock for a WR here, but the mature, speedy tackler from OU slots into the middle of their defense.

PICK

22

Justin Jefferson - WR

School: LSU | Year: Junior

Exactly what the doctor and QB Kirk Cousins ordered: a dynamic receiver who can make big plays in the slot and outside the numbers.

PICK

23

A.J. Epenesa - Edge

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Brings power to the pass rush and could potentially do his most damage as a rusher inside in sub or nickel packages.

PICK

24

Jordan Love - QB

School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)

If coach Sean Payton is truly committed to QB Taysom Hill as his future QB1, perhaps this pick is a defender.

PICK

25

Jaylon Johnson - CB

School: Utah | Year: Junior

One of my favorite CBs in the 2020 class, Johnson has plenty of strength and confidence to match up on the perimeter at the next level.

PICK

26

Joshua Jones - OT

School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

The Dolphins will likely consider an RB here, but protecting their new franchise QB, and getting better push up front, makes Jones the choice at No. 26.

PICK

27

Yetur Gross-Matos - Edge

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

Willowy and rangy with some juice. Some believe Gross-Matos won't make it out of the teens on Day 1.

PICK

28

Zack Baun - LB

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

Adaptable, versatile and brings excellent pressure off the edge. Baun fits what the Ravens covet in a defender.

PICK

29

Austin Jackson - OT

School: USC | Year: Junior

I'm going with an OT with upside to fill free-agent departure Jack Conklin's spot at right tackle. I do keep hearing that the Titans like Auburn DE Marlon Davidson's physical play, though.

PICK

30

Brandon Aiyuk - WR

School: Arizona State | Year: Senior

Explosive and tough, Aiyuk would be a great addition to Aaron Rodgers' arsenal. But what if the Packers decide to plan for the future and go QB here? Could Green Bay make a bold move for Jalen Hurts?

PICK

31

Trevon Diggs - CB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

Big, physical former WR who will make plays on the ball and tackle. Diggs will immediately compete to start opposite Richard Sherman.

PICK

32

D'Andre Swift - RB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

The Chiefs could go big and target the offensive line with the last pick in Round 1, but the allure of Swift in this offense might be too much for GM Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid to pass up. Defensive tackle Ross Blacklock from TCU makes sense here, too.

Follow Charles Davis on Twitter @CFD22.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0