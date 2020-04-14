Bucky Brooks 2020 NFL mock draft 4.0: Tua Tagovailoa falls to 9

With the 2020 NFL Draft just days away, here's my fourth crack at how the first round will shake out on April 23.
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
The Bengals make the Ohio native their next franchise QB.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Ron Rivera can't turn down the opportunity to add the premier pass rusher in the class to a defensive front that's loaded with former first-round picks.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
Cornerback is a top priority, but coach Matt Patricia might opt for line-of-scrimmage disruption over tight coverage when retooling the Lions' defense.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman adds a blue-chip blocker to the lineup to help his prized possessions ( Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley) thrive in 2020 and beyond.
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
The Dolphins play it safe and take the Oregon standout to be their QB1 in waiting.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Pairing Simmons with Derwin James would give the Bolts a pair of Swiss Army Knife defenders on the second level to wreak havoc on opponents with their collective speed, athleticism and versatility.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Okudah would provide the Panthers with a lockdown corner to challenge the dominant WR1s ( Julio Jones, Mike Thomas and Mike Evans) who reside in the NFC South.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Cardinals get a rugged edge blocker to solidify the O-line in front of Kyler Murray.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
This should be a no-brainer for the Jaguars if Tagovailoa slides to this point. The Alabama standout is a significant upgrade over Gardner Minshew and gives the team a long-term option at QB1.
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
The ultra-athletic Becton is a natural left tackle with the capacity to dominate on the edges from Day 1.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Joe Douglas has to put more playmakers around Sam Darnold to help the QB1 take another step in his development.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
As a former receivers coach, Jon Gruden has an affinity for polished route runners, which makes Jeudy the ideal WR1 for the Raiders.
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
The 49ers could replace DeForest Buckner with another long, athletic defender with disruptive potential.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Adding protection around Tom Brady is priority No.1 for the Buccaneers.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
The talented cornerback would team with A.J. Bouye to give the Broncos a dynamic tandem on the outside.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
The Dirty Birds need more playmakers in the secondary. Terrell is a talented cover corner with length, ball skills and toughness.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The explosive pass rusher could become DeMarcus Lawrence's perfect tag-team partner in Mike Nolan's aggressive scheme.
School: USC | Year: Junior
Upgrading the offensive line with a natural left tackle would help Ryan Fitzpatrick -- or, in this mock's case, Justin Herbert -- play with more patience and poise from the pocket.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Infusing the defense with more explosive athletes like Queen would help the Raiders close the gap on their division rivals.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
GM Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone can re-establish the Jaguars' culture and solidify the frontline with a blue-collar defender like Epenesa.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Eagles need more speed and explosiveness in the passing game. Ruggs is a big-play threat with the capacity to score from anywhere on the field.
School: LSU | Year: Senior
The Vikings need to replace their departed starting CBs with plug-and-play prospects. Fulton has all of the tools needed to be a high-level cover corner early in his career.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Bill Belichick loves defenders who are smart, tough and physical.
School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)
Imagine the fun Sean Payton could have grooming the super-talented Love for the QB1 role down the road.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
The Vikings could replace Stefon Diggs with a versatile receiver possessing exceptional route-running skills and dependable hands.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
The Dolphins desperately need an elite running back to spark their offense. Swift is a dynamic playmaker with outstanding skills as a runner-receiver.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
With or without Jadeveon Clowney, the 'Hawks need a pass rusher with length and athleticism coming off the edge.
School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)
Versatility and explosiveness are coveted by Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale. Baun checks off those boxes as a three-down linebacker with instincts and excellent blitz skills.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
Davidson's versatility, toughness and brutal physicality fit into the Titans' culture.
School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)
The Packers could add an athletic blocker to the mix to better protect Aaron Rodgers while also enabling Matt LaFleur to fully implement a zone-based running game.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
It's the perfect time for San Francisco to add Richard Sherman's successor. Diggs is a natural fit for the 49ers' Cover 3 scheme as a converted wide receiver with length and outstanding ball skills.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
The Chiefs' offense has continued to thrive with a committee backfield, but the unit could surge with a legitimate RB1 in the fold.
