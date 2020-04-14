Bucky Brooks 2020 NFL mock draft 4.0: Tua Tagovailoa falls to 9

  • By Bucky Brooks
With the 2020 NFL Draft just days away, here's my fourth crack at how the first round will shake out on April 23.

1

Joe Burrow - QB

School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

The Bengals make the Ohio native their next franchise QB.

2

Chase Young - Edge

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Ron Rivera can't turn down the opportunity to add the premier pass rusher in the class to a defensive front that's loaded with former first-round picks.

3

Derrick Brown - DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

Cornerback is a top priority, but coach Matt Patricia might opt for line-of-scrimmage disruption over tight coverage when retooling the Lions' defense.

4

Tristan Wirfs - OT

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman adds a blue-chip blocker to the lineup to help his prized possessions ( Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley) thrive in 2020 and beyond.

5

Justin Herbert - QB

School: Oregon | Year: Senior

The Dolphins play it safe and take the Oregon standout to be their QB1 in waiting.

6

Isaiah Simmons - LB/S

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Pairing Simmons with Derwin James would give the Bolts a pair of Swiss Army Knife defenders on the second level to wreak havoc on opponents with their collective speed, athleticism and versatility.

7

Jeff Okudah - CB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Okudah would provide the Panthers with a lockdown corner to challenge the dominant WR1s ( Julio Jones, Mike Thomas and Mike Evans) who reside in the NFC South.

8

Jedrick Wills - OT

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Cardinals get a rugged edge blocker to solidify the O-line in front of Kyler Murray.

9

Tua Tagovailoa - QB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

This should be a no-brainer for the Jaguars if Tagovailoa slides to this point. The Alabama standout is a significant upgrade over Gardner Minshew and gives the team a long-term option at QB1.

10

Mekhi Becton - OT

School: Louisville | Year: Junior

The ultra-athletic Becton is a natural left tackle with the capacity to dominate on the edges from Day 1.

11

CeeDee Lamb - WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Joe Douglas has to put more playmakers around Sam Darnold to help the QB1 take another step in his development.

12

Jerry Jeudy - WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

As a former receivers coach, Jon Gruden has an affinity for polished route runners, which makes Jeudy the ideal WR1 for the Raiders.

13

Javon Kinlaw - DT

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

The 49ers could replace DeForest Buckner with another long, athletic defender with disruptive potential.

14

Andrew Thomas - OT

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Adding protection around Tom Brady is priority No.1 for the Buccaneers.

15

CJ Henderson - CB

School: Florida | Year: Junior

The talented cornerback would team with A.J. Bouye to give the Broncos a dynamic tandem on the outside.

16

A.J. Terrell - CB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

The Dirty Birds need more playmakers in the secondary. Terrell is a talented cover corner with length, ball skills and toughness.

17

K'Lavon Chaisson - Edge

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The explosive pass rusher could become DeMarcus Lawrence's perfect tag-team partner in Mike Nolan's aggressive scheme.

18

Austin Jackson - OT

School: USC | Year: Junior

Upgrading the offensive line with a natural left tackle would help Ryan Fitzpatrick -- or, in this mock's case, Justin Herbert -- play with more patience and poise from the pocket.

19

Patrick Queen - LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

Infusing the defense with more explosive athletes like Queen would help the Raiders close the gap on their division rivals.

20

A.J. Epenesa - Edge

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

GM Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone can re-establish the Jaguars' culture and solidify the frontline with a blue-collar defender like Epenesa.

21

Henry Ruggs III - WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Eagles need more speed and explosiveness in the passing game. Ruggs is a big-play threat with the capacity to score from anywhere on the field.

22

Kristian Fulton - CB

School: LSU | Year: Senior

The Vikings need to replace their departed starting CBs with plug-and-play prospects. Fulton has all of the tools needed to be a high-level cover corner early in his career.

23

Xavier McKinney - S

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Bill Belichick loves defenders who are smart, tough and physical.

24

Jordan Love - QB

School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)

Imagine the fun Sean Payton could have grooming the super-talented Love for the QB1 role down the road.

25

Justin Jefferson - WR

School: LSU | Year: Junior

The Vikings could replace Stefon Diggs with a versatile receiver possessing exceptional route-running skills and dependable hands.

26

D'Andre Swift - RB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

The Dolphins desperately need an elite running back to spark their offense. Swift is a dynamic playmaker with outstanding skills as a runner-receiver.

27

Yetur Gross-Matos - Edge

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

With or without Jadeveon Clowney, the 'Hawks need a pass rusher with length and athleticism coming off the edge.

28

Zack Baun - LB

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

Versatility and explosiveness are coveted by Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale. Baun checks off those boxes as a three-down linebacker with instincts and excellent blitz skills.

29

Marlon Davidson - Edge

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

Davidson's versatility, toughness and brutal physicality fit into the Titans' culture.

30

Joshua Jones - OT

School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

The Packers could add an athletic blocker to the mix to better protect Aaron Rodgers while also enabling Matt LaFleur to fully implement a zone-based running game.

31

Trevon Diggs - CB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

It's the perfect time for San Francisco to add Richard Sherman's successor. Diggs is a natural fit for the 49ers' Cover 3 scheme as a converted wide receiver with length and outstanding ball skills.

32

J.K. Dobbins - RB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

The Chiefs' offense has continued to thrive with a committee backfield, but the unit could surge with a legitimate RB1 in the fold.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

