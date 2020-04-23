Lance Zierlein 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: Justin Herbert falls to 18

With the 2020 NFL Draft just hours away, here's my final mock before the festivities begin at 8 p.m. ET.
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
The Bengals hit reset at the quarterback position and give coach Zac Taylor a chance to build his offense around this pinpoint marksman.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Drafting Young is the second no-brainer selection in a row. He's got elite traits, exciting production and the potential to be one of the best picks of the last five years.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
Rumors have it that management likes cornerback Jeff Okudah and the coaches like Brown. The 6-foot-5, 326-pounder is in a class by himself at defensive tackle in this draft, which could tilt the scales.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
This pick could literally be any of the four top tackles, but Wirfs' body type, football character and athletic profile could be too much for Giants GM Dave Gettleman to pass on.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
The Dolphins still have ammo to grab a quarterback later in the round while Thomas is a tough player who will be an instant starter at either tackle spot.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
If the Chargers believe Tua is on pace for a clean recovery, it would be hard to pass on him due to his talent and ability to energize the fanbase.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Seems hard to believe that Picks No. 3 and 7 could be interchangeable, but it's very possible. The Panthers are desperate at cornerback, and Okudah is the best in the draft.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
While the Cardinals may be tempted to deal this pick and move back, Simmons is that rare talent who can spy Russell Wilson and cover George Kittle inside the division.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH JAGUARS. There are questions about whether a Falcons move up the board would be for a corner or to sneak in for one of the heralded tackles. I'm guessing CB will be their focus.
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
Becton has some boom/bust qualities, but he has rare athletic ability for such a large man (6-7, 364 pounds) and a very high upside if he can keep his weight down and keep developing.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Jets will have to dodge some draft bullets in order to have one of the top four tackles fall to them at Pick No. 11. But in this scenario, the best tackle in the draft is ready and waiting.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
The Raiders miss out on a CJ Henderson but add immediate help on offense with an inside/outside target with exceptional ball skills.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
If someone doesn't beat the 49ers to Ruggs, John Lynch and Co. should scream "RUGGS!!" in the video chat as quickly as possible, as the Alabama speedster will fully unleash Kyle Shanahan's offense.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
If you are going all-in, go all-in! Jeudy adds more potential nightmare fuel to the Bucs' offense and gives them options if they want to allow Chris Godwin to walk next year.
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS. Moving back gives the Jaguars future draft capital and a shot at taking the interior defender with loads of potential but work to still do.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
If Chaisson makes it here, he would be able to inject more life into the Cowboys' pass rush, but he may not be much help against the run early in his career.
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
If either Tagovailoa or Herbert fall past No. 6, they could slide unless a team trades up to get them. Miami might trade up to land a quarterback like Herbert, even earlier.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
This could be a trade-out spot for the Raiders, but if they sit tight, Terrell could potentially step in and see early work at cornerback.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
The Jaguars claim they want to give second-year QB Gardner Minshew a legitimate shot to show what he's got, so plugging in the ball-winning, big slot WR should be an instant upgrade.
School: TCU | Year: Junior
This might be a surprising selection to some, but sources say the Eagles are enamored with Reagor's speed and explosive potential as a three-level target for Carson Wentz.
School: Utah | Year: Junior
The Vikings have a huge need at cornerback after free agency. Coach Mike Zimmer likes long press cornerbacks, and Johnson is an ascending talent who fits the profile.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
With two starting safeties turning 33 in August, it would make sense for Belichick to add the talented Alabama DB who also offers slot cover potential.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Murray adds an alpha mentality, blazing speed and love of the game in the middle of the defense. He'll be a fan favorite very quickly in New Orleans.
School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)
Cleveland is an athletic, technically sound tackle who needs to add strength. But he would give the Vikings a chance to move on from Riley Rieff's contract.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Ruiz is an athletic center with good play strength and is the best in the draft at his position. Building an organization around a strong offensive line is a smart move for Miami.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
GM John Schneider almost never stays in his draft slot, but he might just do that for Gross-Matos, who offers the size and length that Seattle typically covets.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
This won't come as a surprise to Ravens fans who have gotten used to seeing a linebacker mocked to them this year, but Queen is a three-down linebacker with big-time upside.
School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Titans are a ground-and-pound team that loves size and has a potential opening at right tackle after the departure of Jack Conklin in free agency. Wilson is raw, but has elite physical traits to work with.
School: Arizona State | Year: Senior
The Packers have plenty of size on the outside, but Aiyuk provides Green Bay with an elite run-after-catch talent who plays with an extremely competitive nature.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
The one-time receiver has terrific size and length and some of the best ball skills in this draft at the corner spot. his speed is average, but that doesn't matter as much for this defense.
School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)
The 5-foot-10, 191-pounder's a ball-hawking, in-your-face corner -- which is a priority need for the Chiefs.
Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter