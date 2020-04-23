Charley Casserly 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: Bucs protect Brady

Hours before the 2020 NFL Draft, here is my third and final mock draft.
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
Starting with Paul Brown, the Bengals have always believed in having a franchise quarterback. They get a crucial organizational building block in Burrow.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
One of the defensive ends I have scouted, Young is the best player in the draft and a perfect fit in Ron Rivera's 4-3 defense.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS. The Dolphins choose to build their offensive line first, then get a quarterback. Tristan Wirfs could also be in play here.
SIDE NOTE: Yes, I know there is talk of Miami trading up for QB Justin Herbert instead of an offensive tackle. We'll see tonight. It's SMOKE SEASON!
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
A right tackle at Alabama, Wills comes in as a Day 1 starter and many believe he will play A LOT of snaps.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. Okudah gives the Lions bookend cornerbacks with the signing of Desmond Trufant in free agency. Detroit could also trade back again and take C.J. Henderson.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
He's a top-five prospect in any draft, so L.A. is happy to take the risk and snatch him up at No. 6. This franchise QB will sell plenty of tickets.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
Carolina has heavy needs on defense and especially along the defensive line. Brown fills one of them.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Simmons is the second coming of the Honey Badger -- in a bigger package! He can start at multiple positions and has the intangibles to cover on passing downs, maybe even as a nickel.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH JAGUARS. Protecting Tom Brady has to be a high priority, and trading up to nab a natural right tackle gets the job done.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS. Carson Wentz needs another target, and "Trader Howie" gets his man.
SIDE NOTE: One thing that could prevent Howie from getting his man? If Cleveland ends up being the landing spot for disgruntled Redskins OT Trent Williams. If that comes to fruition, I think the Browns could stay at No. 10 and end up with Lamb on their roster, reuniting the talented receiver with fellow Sooner Baker Mayfield.
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
Rebuilding the offensive line is essential to protecting Sam Darnold and getting the Le'Veon Bell-led run game going. Becton helps in a big way.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Jeudy has top-10 ability, and the Raiders need a No. 1 receiver who can threaten defenses deep.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
His speed is rare (4.27-second 40-yard dash). Adding Ruggs to Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and a strong running game makes the 49ers' track team even harder to stop.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BUCCANEERS. The Jags select a cornerback to replace the void left by the Jalen Ramsey trade.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
They get a speedy receiver to stretch the field and pair with Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton.
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
The Falcons miss on C.J. Henderson, but improve their pass rush with Kinlaw.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
There isn't a tight end or center worth this pick's value, but the Cowboys could also use a pass rusher with Robert Quinn gone.
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
It's hard to leave Herbert on the board at this point, but Miami could take safety Xavier McKinney here or Jordan Love later on if Herbert isn't in play here.
School: LSU | Year: Senior
The Raiders get an excellent press CB to go with Trayvon Mullen, giving them two young, talented cover men.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
This becomes a big need for the Jaguars if they do indeed trade away Leonard Fournette.
School: USC | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES. The draft currency Cleveland picks up in the trade with Philly (2020 third-rounder and 2021 first-rounder in exchange for the 10th overall selection this year and next year's second-round pick) makes it worth it. Plus, the Browns end up snagging a tackle with a lot of upside.
SIDE NOTE: As I explained above in Cleveland's original draft slot, No. 10 ... If the Browns end up landing disgruntled Redskins OT Trent Williams via trade, I think they could stick at No. 10 and give Baker Mayfield his old college teammate, CeeDee Lamb.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
The Vikings need to find a CB and pass rusher, and Diggs is better than any pass rusher at this point in the draft.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
McKinney can help the Pats right away and the hope is he can be the QB of the defense down the line.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
The Saints get a very athletic and instinctive linebacker who covers well -- something they'll need in the NFC South.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
Without Everson Griffen, Minnesota selects a high-motor player who is a technician as a pass rusher.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
He adds speed and versatility to the Dolphins' backfield.
School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior
The Seahawks need a pass rusher, but without one to take here and with Chris Carson coming off a hip injury, Taylor is the right choice.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
We know the Ravens will take the best player available or trade back. They need another receiver and help in the front seven. Murray fills a need at ILB that Baltimore didn't address in free agency.
School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The offensive line is the heart of this team, and losing Jack Conklin left a void at right tackle. Wilson, who has some similarities to Orlando Brown, could plug right in.
School: Arizona State | Year: Senior
The Packers bring in a guy who excels in the run after the catch and can help in the return game.
School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)
The 49ers find a Joe Staley replacement for whenever the veteran decides to hang it up.
