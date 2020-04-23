Charley Casserly 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: Bucs protect Brady

School: USC | Year: Junior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES. The draft currency Cleveland picks up in the trade with Philly (2020 third-rounder and 2021 first-rounder in exchange for the 10th overall selection this year and next year's second-round pick) makes it worth it. Plus, the Browns end up snagging a tackle with a lot of upside.



SIDE NOTE: As I explained above in Cleveland's original draft slot, No. 10 ... If the Browns end up landing disgruntled Redskins OT Trent Williams via trade, I think they could stick at No. 10 and give Baker Mayfield his old college teammate, CeeDee Lamb.