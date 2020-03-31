Yannick Ngakoue drawing trade interest ahead of draft

Since the Jacksonville Jaguars slapped the franchise tag on defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, the presumption has been that the QB-disruptor is a prime tag-and-trade candidate.

Teams are checking in to see about that possibility.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the Jags have heard from multiple teams about the possibility of trading for Ngakoue, per sources informed of the situation.

Ngakoue responded to the report underscoring his desire to leave Jacksonville:

Let's agree to disagree . Why hold a man from taking care of his family. It's obvious my time is up in my current situation. Let's both move on @Jaguars ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/XvGcSAQQkH â Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) March 31, 2020

Garafolo notes that the Jags value the edge rusher and won't give him away for little return.

Ngakoue turns 25 years old today (happy birthday, Yannick!). After being selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Ngakoue has become a menace off the edge, owning the ability to blast past lineman and bamboozle offenses, generating 37.5 sacks in four seasons.

Trade rumors have swirled around Ngakoue since the franchise tag was applied. Things got particularly interesting when the pass-rusher began posting pictures of former Eagles defenders on his Instagram account earlier this month. At the time, during the start of free agency, Garafolo noted that trade talks were quiet.

As we approach the draft, set for April 23-25, things could heat up.

Ngakoue has made it well known he wants to move on from Jacksonville. The Jaguars, however, will squat on his rights until they find an offer they finds acceptable for a young pass rusher.

Not only will a team attempting to acquire Ngakoue need to meet Jacksonville's trade request (Dee Ford was traded for a second-rounder and Frank Clark a first-rounder last year, for example), but the edge rusher will want to get paid.

Ngakoue has yet to sign his franchise tender and cannot be traded until he agrees to do so, which presumably would be the precursor to a new massive deal.

During the 2019 season, former Jags corner Jalen Ramsey made it clear he wanted out of Jacksonville, similar to Ngakoue's desire. The team held out until they got the deal they were looking for, two first-round picks and a 2021 fourth-rounder from the L.A. Rams. Can the Jags' brass once again hold out for a big haul for a player forcing his way out?

Deadlines spur action in the NFL. The closer we get to the draft, the more interesting Ngakoue's trade prospects could become.