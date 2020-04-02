Charles Davis 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0: Patriots pick Jordan Love

  • By Charles Davis
With the 2020 NFL Draft just around the corner -- and the first waves of free agency in the rearview mirror -- Charles Davis updates his projection for how Round 1 could play out on Thursday, April 23.

PICK

1

Joe Burrow - QB

School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)

There will be offers and plenty of discussion about teams wanting to move up to No. 1 overall, but the Bengals will rightly resist and select the young man who's straight out of central casting for them.

PICK

2

Chase Young - Edge

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Arguably the best player in the 2020 draft, Young will fortify an already good, burgeoning defensive front.

PICK

3

Jeff Okudah - CB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Not only does Okudah fit a screaming need for the Lions with Darius Slay now in Philadelphia, but he is also the best CB in this draft. The Lions might also consider using this pick on DT Derrick Brown from Auburn.

PICK

4

Isaiah Simmons - OLB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

It would make sense if the Giants decide to draft one of the top offensive tackles here, but they're in great need of help on defense, and Simmons is the most versatile defender in the draft.

PICK

5

Tua Tagovailoa - QB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Tagovailoa is the most discussed player in this year's class, thanks to his tremendous talent and his recovery from a severe, season-ending hip injury from which he only recently was fully cleared. Turns out the Dolphins didn't have to "Tank for Tua" after all.

PICK

6

Justin Herbert - QB

School: Oregon | Year: Senior

With Philip Rivers gone to Indianapolis, the Chargers use the sixth overall pick on their leader of the future. However, if Cam Newton signs with the Bolts in the coming weeks, they could easily use this pick on an offensive tackle.

PICK

7

Derrick Brown - DT

School: Auburn | Year: Senior

The Panthers need to replenish their usually stout defensive front, and Brown will create rubble inside. An offensive tackle to help new QB Teddy Bridgewater is also a possibility.

PICK

8

Andrew Thomas - OT

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

After trading for DeAndre Hopkins, adding to the O-line became an easier decision for the Cardinals.

PICK

9

Tristan Wirfs - OT

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Some may see the Jags taking a receiver here, but Wirfs' ability to play tackle or even kick inside to guard would really strengthen this offense. Could the Jags surprise a bit and go QB here?

PICK

10

Mekhi Becton - OT

School: Louisville | Year: Junior

The Browns add to a tremendous free agency haul by drafting the massive Becton to complement the recently signed Jack Conklin at the tackle spots.

PICK

11

Jerry Jeudy - WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Burner Robby Anderson is off to Carolina, so New York takes Jeudy, a tremendous blend of athlete and technician, who fires up Sam Darnold and the Jets' offense.

PICK

12

CeeDee Lamb - WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

The Raiders have their eyes on finding playmakers, and Lamb -- who averaged more than 21 yards per catch and scored 14 TDs in 2019 -- certainly fits the bill.

PICK

13

C.J. Henderson - CB

School: Florida | Year: Junior

I know the Niners' rise to the top of the NFC last season stems from their heavy investment in building up a formidable D-line, and there's a case to be made to use this selection to continue doing just that. ... But they also need help at CB, and Henderson is terrific.

PICK

14

Jedrick Wills - OT

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

When you sign the G.O.A.T., you protect the G.O.A.T. Wills is a skilled pass blocker who should help keep TB12 upright.

PICK

15

Henry Ruggs III - WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Drew Lock gave Broncos fans optimism with his play down the stretch, and now his front office gives him the fastest WR in the draft to open up the offense.

PICK

16

Javon Kinlaw - DT

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

After signing Dante Fowler to bring heat off the edge, the Falcons give star DT Grady Jarrett a running mate inside to push the pocket in the NFC South.

PICK

17

K'Lavon Chaisson - Edge

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

I love his ability to impact the game both physically and with intelligent play. Chaisson is a good pass rusher, too, and should help Tank Lawrence in a big way.

PICK

18

Austin Jackson - OT

School: USC | Year: Junior

Struggled to play at his best in 2019 after donating bone marrow to his sister, but the Dolphins are betting on his athleticism and upside.

PICK

19

Ross Blacklock - DT

School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)

Possessing a nice combination of aggressiveness, quickness and big plays upfield, Blacklock's overall makeup fits the type of player Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden covet.

PICK

20

Trevon Diggs - CB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

The Jags have a big need at CB, and Diggs would immediately compete to start. If long speed is an issue, Diggs has the size/smarts to swing to safety and make an impact.

PICK

21

Tee Higgins - WR

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

No sense overthinking this selection. The WR corps needs to be upgraded, and Higgins provides a big target on the perimeter for Carson Wentz.

PICK

22

Xavier McKinney - S

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Could be the replacement for franchise-tagged safety Anthony Harris, if the Vikings trade him in the coming weeks, or might figure right into coach Mike Zimmer's "big nickel" scheme.

PICK

23

Jordan Love - QB

School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)

Yes, totally against the grain for New England to select a QB this high, but Love could easily be selected in the top 10. The Patriots snap up the QB to begin the post-Brady era.

PICK

24

Patrick Queen - LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

I'm taking coach Sean Payton at his word that he views backup Taysom Hill as a potential starting QB in the NFL, so the Saints bypass a passer with this pick and opt to add more speed to their defense.

PICK

25

Justin Jefferson - WR

School: LSU | Year: Junior

A nifty slot receiver who ran 4.43 at the combine, Jefferson adds playmaking opportunities for Kirk Cousins and softens the loss of Stefon Diggs.

PICK

26

D'Andre Swift - RB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

The Dolphins MUST add a big-time runner to help their offense. Fortunately, they land the best back in the draft with their final first-round pick of the night.

PICK

27

Yetur Gross-Matos - Edge

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

Willowy speed rusher who's needed to put pressure on opposing NFC West QBs and keep the Seahawks in the title hunt.

PICK

28

Kenneth Murray - LB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Big-time speed, sideline-to-sideline pursuit and can be used in a variety of ways in DC Don "Wink" Martindale's unconventional, and highly effective, schemes.

PICK

29

Joshua Jones - OT

School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

The Titans fill the void left from right tackle Jack Conklin's departure in free agency by selecting a promising talent who really emerged at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Derrick Henry's going to like this pick.

PICK

30

Laviska Shenault - WR

School: Colorado | Year: Junior

The Packers give Aaron Rodgers another weapon on the perimeter who can be used on jet sweeps, screens and in the running game, as well.

PICK

31

Brandon Aiyuk - WR

School: Arizona State | Year: Senior

San Francisco lost Emmanuel Sanders to New Orleans in free agency, so the selection of this highflier -- capable of scoring through the air, on the ground and in the kick return game -- makes a lot of sense.

PICK

32

Zack Baun - LB

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

I gave Kansas City a runner last time (and that move still makes a lot of sense to me), but here's a chance for the Chiefs to continue to upgrade their defense. Baun has solid coverage skills and can rush the passer, too.

