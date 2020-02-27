Henry Ruggs clocks 4.27-second 40-yard dash at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- The most anticipated 40-yard dash of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine was fast, just not John Ross fast.

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III was clocked officially at 4.27 seconds in the 40-yard dash, slightly better than both of his unofficial times of 4.28 and 4.31. That proved to be the fastest clocking among all receivers on the first of four nights of testing at the combine, but short of Ross' combine 40-yard dash record of 4.22 seconds.

Ruggs did not finish drills, missing some position work with a bag of ice wrapped around his right thigh, according to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones. Ruggs told Jones he will be ready to perform position drills at Alabama's pro day next month.

With the benefit of Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, Ruggs was a key member of college football's most dynamic receiving corps over the last two seasons, joining another 2020 draft prize in Jerry Jeudy and future draft prospects in DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Ruggs caught 24 touchdowns on 98 career receptions for Alabama, including five on his first five catches as a freshman.