Charles Davis 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0: Jeff Okudah out of top 10

With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books and pro-day season in full swing, here's my first mock for Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft:
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
Simply phenomenal 2019 season. The ability to make tremendous second- and third-reaction plays sends an Ohio kid back home.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The medical checks are all coming back overwhelmingly positive. His throwing and playmaking ability may convince new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera to pass on Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
It's decision time for the Lions, similar to Cleveland's situation two years ago ( Bradley Chubb vs. Denzel Ward) -- pass rusher (Young) or cover guy (Jeff Okudah)? The pass rusher wins this time.
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
There will be a lot of sentiment to take Clemson's do-everything defender Isaiah Simmons here, and that would be a terrific selection. But after drafting QB Daniel Jones last year, protecting him is a priority.
School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)
The Dolphins have put in overtime in scouting this year's QB crop -- and next year's, too. But Miami makes this pick with conviction. FitzMagic will make an excellent tutor.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
A quarterback will definitely be in play here, but the expected departure of OT Russell Okung, coupled with head coach Anthony Lynn's confidence in Tyrod Taylor, leads the Bolts to fortify the offensive line first.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
The Panthers will -- and should -- consider a quarterback or local favorite Isaiah Simmons here, but with a defensive front that needs to get younger, the best DT in the draft is hard to pass on.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
One of the top performers at the NFL Scouting Combine, Wirfs' athleticism fits perfectly in front of uber-athletic QB Kyler Murray, who is lobbying for his former Oklahoma teammate, WR CeeDee Lamb.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
As talented as Simmons is, going at No. 9 will feel like a slide. But the Jaguars will be grateful to grab this multi-faceted playmaker.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
While he played right tackle at Alabama, his abilities project that he'll play left tackle for the Browns. Talent meets need in a big way here.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
The Jets have a huge need for corners, and the run on offensive tackles before they're on the clock makes this choice simpler. Plus, who expected the best corner in the draft to last this long?
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
This youngster makes tough catches and finds the end zone, which is exactly what the Raiders need as they begin their Vegas era. Showtime!
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
While Herbert may be disappointed about not going earlier, he will benefit from going to a team that has an excellent QB tutor in head coach Frank Reich. Plus, he will get an opportunity to compete for the job right away with incumbent Jacoby Brissett.
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
Plenty of offseason discussion about the Bucs' quarterback situation, but they still need playmakers on defense.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Now that Drew Lock is entrenched as Denver's QB1, the "best route runner in the draft" (you will hear this often long before Draft Day) helps out the young passer and takes pressure off current WR1 Courtland Sutton.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The LSU product is a heady, high-energy playmaker with exceptional leadership skills. He does a nice job rushing the passer, too.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
I know he ran slower than expected at the combine, clocking a 4.63-second 40-yard dash (I expect him to run in the 4.5s at his pro day). He plays very fast on tape, though. He's rangy, has good cover ability and will lower the boom on runners and receivers.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Henderson is fearless and tremendous in man coverage. He's also another upgrade for a team that needs help everywhere.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Looking for that leader on defense, the Raiders will see Murray as a player who will have a huge impact on their D right away.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
Jacksonville acquired this pick from the Rams in the Jalen Ramsey deal last season, and the Jags replace that cornerback with a receiver-turned-cover guy in Diggs.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
His faster-than-expected 40 time at the combine (4.43 seconds) opened eyes, and Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will be eager to draw up plays for him from the slot and outside. And that cheering you hear in the background is from QB Carson Wentz.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
The Bills have selected Clemson receivers in the first round before (Perry Tuttle, Sammy Watkins), and they go back to the well again for a wideout who gives QB Josh Allen the big target he needs, both downfield and in the red zone.
School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)
Baun played inside linebacker and rushed the passer at Wisconsin. His abilities remind me of current Patriots starter Dont'a Hightower, and Baun can be utilized exactly the same way.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
If there is one thing the Saints' offense needs, it's a consistent outside threat to take pressure off All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas. Ruggs' exceptional speed ( 4.27 40 at the combine) will scare all defenses and create space for other weapons in New Orleans' arsenal.
School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)
Blacklock is exactly the type of active D-lineman that head coach Mike Zimmer covets, and he would immediately supplement what Linval Joseph and Shamar Stephen provide. Taking a cornerback would be a consideration here, too.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
The draft's top running back lands in Miami, and his talents are desperately needed. Last year, Dolphins running backs combined for just 824 yards, a robust 300 fewer than any other team. Kalen Ballage, who started six games in 2019, averaged 1.8 yards per carry (not a misprint).
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
With free agent Jadeveon Clowney's future still TBD, the 'Hawks look to upgrade a pass rush that logged just 28 sacks last season (tied for second fewest in the league).
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Queen is just what this unpredictable, aggressive, confounding (to offenses) defense needs -- more speed, versatility and striking ability.
School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)
If starting RT Jack Conklin departs in free agency, the Titans could plug this riser in his spot right away. He has length and moves well in the run and pass game.
School: Colorado | Year: Junior
Plug in his game tape, and you'll see a fast, strong playmaker who can be used in a variety of ways in head coach Matt LaFleur's offense. I see him being used similarly to how San Francisco unleashed Deebo Samuel last season.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
With starting safety Jimmie Ward heading for free agency, the 49ers opt for this rangy playmaker who won the Jim Thorpe award last season, an honor given to the top defensive back in the college game.
School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior
This spot could easily be filled by a corner (LSU's Kristian Fulton?). Remember, Chiefs RB1 Damien Williams, who could have been the Super Bowl MVP, was an undrafted free agent. But in this scenario, Kansas City can't pass on Taylor, who ran a very impressive 4.39 40 at the combine. He showed he can handle the full run game at 226 pounds and would fit K.C.'s offense well.
