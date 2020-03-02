2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

Between the NFL Scouting Combine and the 2020 NFL Draft, coaches and scouts turn their attention to pro day workouts. These events are not as all-encompassing as the combine, but are important enough for the key decision-makers in the league to travel around the country for more than a month to watch the talent up close and in person.

This year's pro days are listed below by date.

NOTES: All times shown in ET. Dates and times can change. Pro days are added as we receive them.

March 5

» Kansas

March 6

» Auburn

» Bucknell

March 10

» Oklahoma State

» Wyoming

March 11

» Arkansas

» Colorado

» Oklahoma, 10 a.m.

» Oregon State

» Wisconsin

March 12

» Clemson

» Nebraska

» Oregon

» Princeton

» Southern Illinois

» Tulsa

March 13

» Georgia Southern

» Michigan

» Portland State

March 16

» Arizona State

» Temple

» Vanderbilt

March 17

» Arizona

» Fresno State

» Missouri

» Penn State

March 18

» Boston College

» Georgia

» Illinois State

» Michigan State

» Pittsburgh

March 19

» South Carolina

» South Carolina State

» Stanford

» Western Michigan

March 20

» Arkansas State

» California

» UNC-Charlotte

» Virginia Tech

March 23

» Indiana

» Iowa

» Memphis

» North Carolina

» Syracuse

March 24

» Alabama, 10 a.m.

» Cincinnati

» Iowa State

» Texas A&M

» UCLA

March 25

» Baylor

» Connecticut

» Dayton

» Hawaii

» Maryland

» Minnesota

» Mississippi

» Navy

» North Carolina State

» Ohio State

» Rhode Island

» St. John's (Minnesota)

» USC

» Utah State

» West Virginia

March 26

» Louisiana Tech

» Louisville

» Mississippi State

» North Dakota State

» North Texas

» SMU

» Tennessee

» UCF

» Utah

» Wake Forest

March 27

» Appalachian State

» Florida State

» Kentucky

» Lenoir-Rhyne

» San Diego State

» TCU

March 30

» Ball State

» South Florida

March 31

» Florida

» Houston

» Southern Mississippi

» Washington

April 1

» Florida International

» Louisiana-Lafayette

» Miami

» Notre Dame

» Texas

» Washington State

April 2

» Boise State

» Florida Atlantic

» Montana

» Purdue

» Tulane, 1 p.m.

April 3

» LSU

April 7

» Liberty

April 8

» Texas Tech

» Virginia

April 9

» Alabama (Tua Tagovailoa workout)