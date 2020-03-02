2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

Between the NFL Scouting Combine and the 2020 NFL Draft, coaches and scouts turn their attention to pro day workouts. These events are not as all-encompassing as the combine, but are important enough for the key decision-makers in the league to travel around the country for more than a month to watch the talent up close and in person.
This year's pro days are listed below by date.
NOTES: All times shown in ET. Dates and times can change. Pro days are added as we receive them.
March 5
» Kansas
March 6
» Auburn
» Bucknell
March 10
» Oklahoma State
» Wyoming
March 11
» Arkansas
» Colorado
» Oklahoma, 10 a.m.
» Oregon State
» Wisconsin
March 12
» Clemson
» Nebraska
» Oregon
» Princeton
» Southern Illinois
» Tulsa
March 13
» Georgia Southern
» Michigan
» Portland State
March 16
» Arizona State
» Temple
» Vanderbilt
March 17
» Arizona
» Fresno State
» Missouri
» Penn State
March 18
» Boston College
» Georgia
» Illinois State
» Michigan State
» Pittsburgh
March 19
» South Carolina
» South Carolina State
» Stanford
» Western Michigan
March 20
» Arkansas State
» California
» UNC-Charlotte
» Virginia Tech
March 23
» Indiana
» Iowa
» Memphis
» North Carolina
» Syracuse
March 24
» Alabama, 10 a.m.
» Cincinnati
» Iowa State
» Texas A&M
» UCLA
March 25
» Baylor
» Connecticut
» Dayton
» Hawaii
» Maryland
» Minnesota
» Mississippi
» Navy
» North Carolina State
» Ohio State
» Rhode Island
» St. John's (Minnesota)
» USC
» Utah State
» West Virginia
March 26
» Louisiana Tech
» Louisville
» Mississippi State
» North Dakota State
» North Texas
» SMU
» Tennessee
» UCF
» Utah
» Wake Forest
March 27
» Appalachian State
» Florida State
» Kentucky
» Lenoir-Rhyne
» San Diego State
» TCU
March 30
» Ball State
» South Florida
March 31
» Florida
» Houston
» Southern Mississippi
» Washington
April 1
» Florida International
» Louisiana-Lafayette
» Miami
» Notre Dame
» Texas
» Washington State
April 2
» Boise State
» Florida Atlantic
» Montana
» Purdue
» Tulane, 1 p.m.
April 3
» LSU
April 7
» Liberty
April 8
» Texas Tech
» Virginia
April 9
» Alabama (Tua Tagovailoa workout)