Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: Redskins take Tua at No. 2

Tua Tagovailoa at No. 2. It could happen!

The Washington Redskins face the same dilemma that the Arizona Cardinals encountered in 2019 with Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray: do they trade the quarterback they drafted in the first round a year ago (Dwayne Haskins, in this case) and select a more talented player at the position?

In this mock, I say yes. New head coach Ron Rivera has to make the call that is best for his team's future. He can't worry about the resources used on players before he arrived.

Coaches are under pressure to provide winning results in a hurry. They do not have time to wait for a player they didn't draft to fulfill his promise. To paraphrase Bill Parcells, coaches are usually not too keen on having their cooking judged on groceries provided by the previous regime.

This mock also shows some different blood in Round 3 compared with my previous version, as the NFL Scouting Combine helped settle some tiebreakers between prospects battling for positioning in the back end of Day 2 (Rounds 2-3). As you can see, I have included a few first-round trades and projected compensatory picks for the third round (Picks 97-104) based on free agent departures last spring.

Round 1

PICK 1 Joe Burrow - QB School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)



Burrow told reporters at the combine that he will play for whoever drafts him, knocking down the talk that he'd refuse to suit up for the Bengals. He has the confidence to lead a franchise to victories -- as long as the talent around him is sufficient to aid his efforts.

PICK 2 Tua Tagovailoa - QB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



As I mentioned up top, we've seen this story before -- new coach wants his own QB in the building despite the franchise spending a first-round pick on the position a year earlier (SEE: Cardinals in 2019). Tua's talent is certainly worthy of this pick, and it would be easy to see Ron Rivera wanting this young man in the building, even if it means parting with the No. 15 overall pick from a year ago, Dwayne Haskins.

PICK 3 Chase Young - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



The Lions are thrilled to see the best defender in the class fall to them.

PICK 4 Justin Herbert - QB School: Oregon | Year: Senior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS. Miami needs a quarterback. Herbert's starter-caliber arm and mobility impressed scouts at the combine. Moving up one spot to hold off other potential Herbert suitors is not an unusual move -- the Bears made that move a few years ago to land Mitchell Trubisky.

PICK 5 Mekhi Becton - OT School: Louisville | Year: Junior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. It's tough to see GM Dave Gettleman passing on a 364-pound tackle who can solidify the offensive line in front of the team's two previous top picks, QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley. I suspect the Giants will get a second-round pick this year as well as a 2021 middle-round pick in this projected trade.

PICK 6 Jordan Love - QB School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)



Love told reporters that the Chargers were among the teams he met with at the combine, and L.A. may be willing to chalk up Love's high interception total in 2019 (17) to a function of the QB trying to do too much for an average team.

PICK 7 Jeff Okudah - CB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



Four quarterbacks in the top six means a couple of defensive stars are falling to some happy teams in this scenario. The Panthers definitely have a need at cornerback, so Okudah's presence is a godsend.

PICK 8 Andrew Thomas - OT School: Georgia | Year: Junior



Thomas takes over at right tackle for the Cardinals so that Kyler Murray can breathe easier in the pocket.

PICK 9 Isaiah Simmons - LB School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



I don't know how much luckier the Jaguars can get. Finding a top-five talent in Simmons sitting here at No. 9 is a steal. The ultra-athletic linebacker can play anywhere.

PICK 10 K'Lavon Chaisson - Edge School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)



PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS. The Falcons move up to get the draft's second-best edge rusher.

PICK 11 Tristan Wirfs - OT School: Iowa | Year: Junior



The Jets' O-line is a mess right now. Wirfs gives them a stout protector whether he's at guard or tackle.

PICK 12 CeeDee Lamb - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



GM Mike Mayock is looking for a receiver who will be both productive and a positive influence in the locker room.

PICK 13 Derrick Brown - DT School: Auburn | Year: Senior



If the Colts are unable to get their quarterback here, then landing the draft's top defensive tackle is a nice consolation prize.

PICK 14 Jedrick Wills - OT School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Wills would be a good find to replace free agent right tackle Demar Dotson if Dotson isn't re-signed.

PICK 15 Jerry Jeudy - WR School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Uniting the silky smooth former Tide receiver with Courtland Sutton would be substantial for Drew Lock's growth.

PICK 16 Javon Kinlaw - DT School: South Carolina | Year: Senior



PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS. The Browns are fortunate to find a talent like Kinlaw here to help them mend their porous run defense.

PICK 17 C.J. Henderson - CB School: Florida | Year: Junior



Byron Jones may depart in free agency, leaving a void at corner for Dallas. Henderson is a fluid mover and can play the ball.

PICK 18 Austin Jackson - OT School: USC | Year: Junior



Jackson fills the hole at left tackle that was created when the Dolphins shipped Laremy Tunsil to the Texans before last season.

PICK 19 Patrick Queen - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior



The Raiders can plug this intense, athletic playmaker into the middle of their defense for the next several years.

PICK 20 Henry Ruggs III - WR School: Alabama | Year: Junior



The Jags should still be looking for pass catchers, and using Ruggs in a Deebo Samuel-like role makes all kinds of sense. Keep in mind that Chris Conley and Dede Westbrook are due to become free agents in 2021.

PICK 21 Tee Higgins - WR School: Clemson | Year: Junior



Adding another playmaker to the receiver corps is a high priority for the Eagles.

PICK 22 Kenneth Murray - LB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



With the top receivers off the board, the Bills take the best player available. Murray can play outside if the team keeps Tremaine Edmunds in the middle.

PICK 23 Xavier McKinney - S School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Devin McCourty is a free agent and Patrick Chung is entering his mid-30s, so there's a need at safety. McKinney's a solid prospect who can operate Bill Belichick's defense.

PICK 24 Jacob Eason - QB School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS)



Drew Brees' decision to continue playing likely means that Teddy Bridgewater will move on in free agency. Head coach Sean Payton may consider Eason's skill set too tempting to pass on.

PICK 25 Trevon Diggs - CB School: Alabama | Year: Senior



Diggs didn't test at the combine, but he moved well in the on-field drills and is willing to take on big receivers (like his brother and future teammate -- at least in this mock -- Stefon) on the outside.

PICK 26 Jonathan Taylor - RB School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior



The Dolphins invest one of the picks they received in the Laremy Tunsil trade in Taylor, who ran a blistering 4.39-second 40-yard dash at 226 pounds and caught the ball extremely well in combine drills.

PICK 27 Ross Blacklock - DT School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)



Blacklock joins his former teammate, L.J. Collier, on the Seahawks' defensive line, which could see a mass exodus in free agency.

PICK 28 Yetur Gross-Matos - Edge School: Penn State | Year: Junior



While Gross-Matos is generally considered a 4-3 defensive end prospect, he has shown he can move well enough when standing on the edge for the Ravens to consider him for their 3-4 defense.

PICK 29 A.J. Terrell - CB School: Clemson | Year: Junior



With Logan Ryan a free agent, the Titans pick up a solid corner who can fill the void if he departs.

PICK 30 Josh Jones - OT School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)



It is unclear if free agent right tackle Bryan Bulaga will return to the team in 2020. Jones could slide from the left to the right side of the line as a rookie.

PICK 31 Terrell Burgess - S School: Utah | Year: Senior



San Francisco must add players to the secondary and Burgess' versatility make him a coveted prospect.

PICK 32 D'Andre Swift - RB School: Georgia | Year: Junior



I don't even want to think about how good the Chiefs' offense will be with Swift in the fold.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.