Three-round 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0: Trades shake up Round 1

I love the NFL Scouting Combine and I'm not afraid to admit it.
Not just because it's a week-long convention of NFL coaches, front office managers, scouts and media members -- though I do like seeing old and new friends in wonderfully compact downtown Indianapolis.
I actually enjoy watching the superb athleticism of the young men trying to impress hundreds of evaluators sitting in Lucas Oil Stadium. Call it the "Underwear Olympics" if you must, but I appreciate the effort given by these prospects reaching for their dreams.
It's always interesting to create a mock draft before the event and then get to see how certain individuals improve their draft stock. Yes, prospects should primarily be graded on their game film and how they were viewed by their teammates and coaches, but that shouldn't discount the impact their performance in Indy has on their overall evaluation.
The combine is great at providing tiebreakers for prospects with similar film grades. And remember, college football players do not play against equal levels of competition. Viewing their athleticism (as well as interviews, medicals and other tests to which we do not have access) helps teams sort out similarly talented prospects who might not have many common opponents. Players might also be asked to perform different tasks on an NFL field (within different schemes) than they did in college, so comparing their relative movement skills helps sort them into different tiers.
So below is one scenario of how the first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft could play out in April prior to the knowledge gained at the combine. (I'll have my mock 3.0 for you shortly after the event).
I have included a few first-round trades and projected compensatory picks for the third round (Picks 97-104) based on free agent departures last spring. The NFL usually awards comp picks in late February.
Round 1
School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)
The Ohio native comes home to provide the leadership required to lift this franchise out of the doldrums.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
The shocker here could be Washington giving away Dwayne Haskins after one year like the Cardinals did with Josh Rosen. Barring that move, Ron Rivera and Co. pick Young to attack opponents' quarterbacks.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH LIONS. Tua wants to play in Miami and the Dolphins should want Tua's accuracy from the pocket. If his medical checks are satisfactory, it would not be a surprise to see Miami trade up to avoid losing the young passer to the Chargers, Panthers, Raiders or Colts.
School: Oregon | Year: Senior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH GIANTS. In the 2016, '17 and '18 drafts, three teams pulled off trades to get a future signal-caller. Philip Rivers' departure means the Chargers are in the market, and there are multiple teams also in the hunt for Herbert's services.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. Detroit, at No. 3 overall, is in a great spot to grab multiple quality draft picks because several QB-needy teams could be looking to move up to get their guy. In this mock, I see the Lions moving down to No. 5 in exchange for a first- and second-rounder from Miami this year as well as an early-round 2021 pick. Detroit gets a hefty bounty and still lands Okudah, the outstanding corner the franchise might've taken in the original draft slot.
School: Louisville | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHARGERS. GM Dave Gettleman moves down two spots to re-gain the third-round pick he sent to the Jets for Leonard Williams, plus a 2021 second-round selection. An additional asset could be included in this deal, as well, like in the Bears- 49ers trade from three years ago, when Chicago gave up two third-rounders and a fourth to move up one spot and select Mitchell Trubisky. The Giants' choice between Becton, Jedrick Wills and Andrew Thomas will be one of the more interesting storylines in the early part of the draft.
School: Auburn | Year: Senior
Brown would meet a great need for the Panthers up front, as fellow big men Vernon Butler and Gerald McCoy are set to be free agents.
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
Extending D.J. Humphries allows the team to focus on its offensive line later in the draft. The Cards can now pick the top defender on the board to play the 5-technique.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
The Jaguars really missed Telvin Smith in 2019. Simmons is a similar player who could fill multiple linebacker spots.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS. GM Thomas Dimitroff is willing to make a deal for a player he covets. If Chaisson looks fluid in linebacker drills at the combine, the Falcons could consider him a replacement for Vic Beasley or De'Vondre Campbell.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH JETS. It's unclear whether GM John Elway will prefer Lamb or Jerry Jeudy with his top pick, but either way, I could see him jumping ahead of his division rival to land his explosive wideout of choice for Drew Lock.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Between Lamb and Jeudy, head coach Jon Gruden and GM Mike Mayock would be happy with whichever receiver is available to them at this pick.
School: Washington | Year: Junior (RS)
Eason's combine workout could really help him secure a first-round spot. If the ball comes out as well as expected, it will be tough for teams to ignore him.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Even if Shaq Barrett returns, as is expected, the Bucs could use another big body like Epenesa on the defensive line.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS. The Browns find a nice value at a position they need to upgrade even after moving down the board. The trade with Atlanta nets them a second-round selection and a late-round "sweetener" pick. I suspect they'll use one of their second-round picks on a receiver if they decide to move Odell Beckham Jr. before or during the draft.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Dallas needs to find a playmaker at safety, as the team averaged just over one takeaway per game in 2019 to finish among the lower third of the league in that category.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Wirfs may get a shot at left tackle for the Dolphins, who traded Laremy Tunsil last year for a bounty.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Murray recognizes plays quickly and attacks with all-out effort. Gruden and Mayock will love his talent.
School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior
Adding the pro-sized, athletic Kmet should aid Nick Foles, Gardner Minshew or whoever is Plan C at quarterback for the Jaguars.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Ruggs could become the new DeSean Jackson-type deep threat for the Eagles' offense.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
The Bills' guard play was less than stellar in 2019. Ruiz started at guard early in his career at Michigan, but moved to center with Ben Bredeson and Michael Onwenu manning either side of him.
School: Utah State | Year: Junior (RS)
PROJECTED TRADE WITH PATRIOTS. If Matt Rhule liked Charlie Brewer -- the passer who showed ability to make plays with his feet during Rhule's three years at Baylor -- he's going to love Love. The Panthers could probably convince the Patriots to move out of the first round for a 2021 second-rounder, as Washington did with Indy last year in order to draft Montez Sweat.
School: Arizona State | Year: Senior
Drew Brees recently announced he'll be returning in 2020. Giving him Aiyuk to pair with Michael Thomas would be dangerous for opposing defenses.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
I just love the idea of the Diggs brothers battling in Vikings practices. (Of course, that would require big brother Stefon staying put.) The elder Diggs might win a bunch early, but Trevon will eventually learn his tricks.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
PROJECTED TRADE WITH DOLPHINS. With Higgins in the fold, Kenny Golladay should have more freedom downfield.
School: TCU | Year: Junior (RS)
Free agency could gut the Seahawks' front four. Blacklock is an active player with a mean streak that would fit in right away.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
If Matt Judon does not return to the Ravens, the team could replace one No. 99 with another.
School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)
The Titans will want a tough-minded right tackle to replace free agent Jack Conklin if he changes addresses. Jones plays nasty and could easily swing to that side of the line.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Queen fills a big hole in the middle of the Packers' defense, assuming they lose Blake Martinez in free agency.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Delpit's combine workout will be huge -- a good performance may allow teams to overlook some of the missed plays that put a damper on his draft stock last year.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
I don't even want to think about how good the Chiefs' offense will be with Swift in the fold.
